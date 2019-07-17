When is the West Side Story remake released in the UK and who's in the cast of Spielberg's new musical?

West Side Story tells the story of two star-crossed lovers and their rival gangs in 1950s New York City. Picture: 20th Century Fox / Instagram / Amblin

The famous Broadway musical about two rival New York gangs is in production – here's a look at the all-singing, all-dancing line-up

West Side Story is in the works to become a huge blockbuster after Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg was confirmed as the film's director.

Telling the tragic love story of two star-crossed lovers and their rival gangs in 1950s New York City, the famous tale of the Sharks and the Jets is set to be re-told on the big screen come 2020.

But who is starring in the latest adaptation of the movie, which mirrors Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and when it is being released in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know about the West Side Story reboot.

When is the West Side Story remake released in the UK?

Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, who brought us the likes of E.T. and Jaws, revealed his West Side Story remake was set for release in the US on 18th December 2020.

It has since been confirmed the movie will be released in the UK on the same date.

Who's in the cast of Spielberg's West Side Story?

Production company Amblin released the first official cast picture in June 2019, and alongside it, announced the glittering cast.

The Fault In Our Stars' Ansel Elgort will play Tony – the film's lead role – after rumours claimed he impressed the crew with his award-winning performance in Baby Driver.

Starring opposite him as the film's leading lady Maria is newcomer Rachel Zegler, a singer-songwriter from New Jersey.

This huge movie role will be the first for the half-American, half-Colombian teen, who went up against 30,000 people to bag the part.

Reports say she was scouted online after sharing a video of herself singing the musical's hit song 'I Feel Pretty'.

She also gained a legion of fans after covering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit duet 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born, which has now had over 2.5million views.

Joining Ansel and Rachel are a string of famous faces including Oscar-winning Rita Moreno as Valentina, House of Cards' Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and Tony-nominated Mike Faist as leader of the Jets, Riff.

Also featuring in the film are: Ariana DeBose, Kyle Allen, Ana Isabelle, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, David Alvarez, Jamila Velazquez, Paloma Garcia Lee and Ariana DeBose.