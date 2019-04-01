Toy Story's Mr Potato Head to become an AVOCADO to 'appeal to a millennial audience'

1 April 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 08:41

It is hoped that 'Mr Avo Head' will prove popular with the 'wellness' generation
It is hoped that 'Mr Avo Head' will prove popular with the 'wellness' generation. Picture: Hasbro

The move will come as a shock to fans of the classic character

Beloved Toy Story character Mr Potato Head will become an avocado to placate an increasingly health-conscious millennial audience, it was announced today.

Hasbro have unveiled the new character, who sports a man bun, and revealed that he comes complete with a well-groomed beard, trendy sneakers, skinny jeans, and oversized headphones.

Mr Avo Head is a big fan of cereal cafes
Mr Avo Head is a big fan of cereal cafes. Picture: Hasbro

Grace Smith, 26, said: "Our generation knows that white potatoes are pointless empty calories. No-one I know would be caught dead eating them at brunch, so why would we want to see one on our screens?"

And Mia Jones, 23, who admits to never having seen Toy Story, added: "You mean he wasn't even a sweet potato?"

Mr Avo Head's favourite colour is millennial pink
Mr Avo Head's favourite colour is millennial pink. Picture: Hasbro

The new 'hipster' Mr Avocado Head may come as a shock to an older generation who grew up, not only with the character, but potatoes being a normal addition to the dinner table.

Research published last year, however, revealed that millennials were shunning the root vegetable in favour of more trendy noodles and rice.

Mr Avo Head sports a trendy bear and manbun
Mr Avo Head sports a trendy bear and manbun. Picture: Hasbro

The Grocer magazine claimed: “Shoppers have a new squeeze when it comes to carbohydrates. Rice and noodles are viewed as everything many say the spud is not – healthy, convenient and exotic. Many, particularly millennial and Generation Z consumers, see spuds as stodge that will make them fat. To boot, they’re often a faff to prepare.”

NB: THIS IS AN APRIL FOOLS. Apart from the study about millennials shunning potatoes. That's actually true!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby
Sex and the City is making an unexpected return

Sex and the City reboot release date, cast and plot revealed

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours
The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

Trending on Heart

The Beast's wife has reportedly cheated on him multiple times

The Chase Star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett's wife, 26, 'has been cheating on him for over a year'

Celebrities

Emily has hinted that a third baby could be on the way

Emily MacDonagh teases plans for baby number three with Peter Andre

Showbiz

Microneedling has been heralded as the solution to all sorts of ageing-related woes

Microneedling: The gory procedure that banishes fine lines and plumps skin

Beauty

Malin Andersson has urged fans to report the vile account

Malin Andersson sickened by troll who set up Instagram pretending to be her dead daughter

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby posed alongside her mum, Linda

Holly Willoughby is the spitting image of mum Linda in Mother’s Day tribute

Celebrities

Broadband users will now get cash back when they experience issues with their service

Broadband customers will now get a daily refund of £8 when their service is down, starting today

Lifestyle