Toy Story's Mr Potato Head to become an AVOCADO to 'appeal to a millennial audience'
1 April 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 08:41
The move will come as a shock to fans of the classic character
Beloved Toy Story character Mr Potato Head will become an avocado to placate an increasingly health-conscious millennial audience, it was announced today.
Hasbro have unveiled the new character, who sports a man bun, and revealed that he comes complete with a well-groomed beard, trendy sneakers, skinny jeans, and oversized headphones.
Grace Smith, 26, said: "Our generation knows that white potatoes are pointless empty calories. No-one I know would be caught dead eating them at brunch, so why would we want to see one on our screens?"
And Mia Jones, 23, who admits to never having seen Toy Story, added: "You mean he wasn't even a sweet potato?"
The new 'hipster' Mr Avocado Head may come as a shock to an older generation who grew up, not only with the character, but potatoes being a normal addition to the dinner table.
Research published last year, however, revealed that millennials were shunning the root vegetable in favour of more trendy noodles and rice.
The Grocer magazine claimed: “Shoppers have a new squeeze when it comes to carbohydrates. Rice and noodles are viewed as everything many say the spud is not – healthy, convenient and exotic. Many, particularly millennial and Generation Z consumers, see spuds as stodge that will make them fat. To boot, they’re often a faff to prepare.”
NB: THIS IS AN APRIL FOOLS. Apart from the study about millennials shunning potatoes. That's actually true!