Toy Story's Mr Potato Head to become an AVOCADO to 'appeal to a millennial audience'

It is hoped that 'Mr Avo Head' will prove popular with the 'wellness' generation. Picture: Hasbro

The move will come as a shock to fans of the classic character

Beloved Toy Story character Mr Potato Head will become an avocado to placate an increasingly health-conscious millennial audience, it was announced today.

Hasbro have unveiled the new character, who sports a man bun, and revealed that he comes complete with a well-groomed beard, trendy sneakers, skinny jeans, and oversized headphones.

Mr Avo Head is a big fan of cereal cafes. Picture: Hasbro

Grace Smith, 26, said: "Our generation knows that white potatoes are pointless empty calories. No-one I know would be caught dead eating them at brunch, so why would we want to see one on our screens?"

And Mia Jones, 23, who admits to never having seen Toy Story, added: "You mean he wasn't even a sweet potato?"

Mr Avo Head's favourite colour is millennial pink. Picture: Hasbro

The new 'hipster' Mr Avocado Head may come as a shock to an older generation who grew up, not only with the character, but potatoes being a normal addition to the dinner table.

Research published last year, however, revealed that millennials were shunning the root vegetable in favour of more trendy noodles and rice.

Mr Avo Head sports a trendy bear and manbun. Picture: Hasbro

The Grocer magazine claimed: “Shoppers have a new squeeze when it comes to carbohydrates. Rice and noodles are viewed as everything many say the spud is not – healthy, convenient and exotic. Many, particularly millennial and Generation Z consumers, see spuds as stodge that will make them fat. To boot, they’re often a faff to prepare.”

NB: THIS IS AN APRIL FOOLS. Apart from the study about millennials shunning potatoes. That's actually true!