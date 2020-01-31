Neflix's The Crown will end after fifth series as Imelda Staunton is confirmed to play The Queen

31 January 2020, 17:25

Imelda has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman
Imelda has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Downton Abbey star Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman as The Queen.

Netflix has just confirmed that the fifth and final season of The Crown will be returning, and Queen Elizabeth III will be played by none other than Imelda Staunton.

The Downton Abbey actress has been rumoured to replace Olivia Colman as HRH since late last year but has been confirmed officially today.

Olivia (left) currently plays the Queen, and will be replaced by Imelda (right)
Olivia (left) currently plays the Queen, and will be replaced by Imelda (right). Picture: PA

In a Tweet posted on the official The Crown account, Imelda can be seen beside a quote of hers, about how honoured she is to be taking on the huge role.

It reads: "I have loved watching The Crown from the very start.

"As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts.

"I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion".

It was originally thought that The Crown would run for six seasons, but it's now confirmed it'll only be five.

Imelda, 64, will be taking over from Olivia Colman, 46, and is known for her incredible work in Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent and Downton Abbey.

The show's creator Peter Morgan said the show will end in the 21st Century, meaning it will cover the aftermath of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Olivia Colman pictured as The Queen
Olivia Colman pictured as The Queen. Picture: Netflix

But it's not likely to extend to more recent events, such as the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st Century.

"Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman."

