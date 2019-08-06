Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season. Picture: Ricky Gervais Twitter / Netflix

Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix comedy drama has been renewed for a second season. Here's what we know so far...

The Office's creator and writer launched new drama After Life with Netflix last year, exploring the different stages of grief and life after the death of a loved one.

Now, Ricky Gervais has confirmed there will be a second season of the dark comedy, as he poses with the script.

Here's what we know about the new series so far...

When is After Life 2 released on Netflix?

On 5 August, funny man Ricky Gervais posted a pic of him holding the script to season 2 of After Life on social media, along with the caption: "Finished. 5 weeks till filming."

While Gervais has confirmed when filming starts, there is no official release date for the new episodes as of yet.

Season one dropped on Netflix in March this year, so here's hoping season 2 will arrive in March 2020!

Who's in the cast with Ricky Gervais?

After Life has a star-studded cast that support Ricky - including Game of Thrones actor David Bradley, who plays Ricky's dad in the Netflix show.

Fans will also recognise Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton, Tom Nasden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan and Mandeep Dhillon.

What is After Life about?

After Life is a dark comedy which follows Tony (Gervais) as he struggles to deal with his wife's death.

While he still has a strong bond with his pet dog, Tony is completely disillusioned with life and feel disconnected with everyone around him - even contemplating ending his own life to escape the pain and his sense of loss.

Over the course of the show, however, Tony's friends and family attempt to convince him that he is loved and that life is worth living.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

As filming has yet to start for the second season, there is not a trailer...yet!