Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix movie Someone Great

19 April 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 19 April 2019, 11:26

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix rom-com, Someone Great
Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix rom-com, Someone Great. Picture: Netflix

American actress Gina Rodriguez is best known for her role in the TV series Jane the Virgin. Now, the star is acting in a new rom-com on Netflix.

As the Easter break is upon us, we're looking forward to chilling out on the sofa and putting our feet up.

And what better way to send your day off than kicking back and sticking on a slushy rom-com?

Thankfully, Netflix has just released a new Original movie called Someone Great that ticks all the boxes.

Here's what we know so far...

Someone Great is about three friends who live it up one last time in NYC
Someone Great is about three friends who live it up one last time in NYC. Picture: Netflix

What is Someone Great about?

Think To All The Boys I've Loved Before, The Kissing Booth and Set It Up. Only about grown ups instead of teenagers.

Someone Great - which has a killer soundtrack, FYI - follows a trio of friends as they celebrate their final day in New York City before one of them leaves the Big Apple for good, following her split from her long-term boyfriend.

Despite the bittersweet nature of the occasion, the three gal pals go big on their night out and make the most of the limited time they have left together.

Someone Great is a celebration of female friendship
Someone Great is a celebration of female friendship. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast with Gina Rodriguez?

Someone Great stars Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriquez, who plays Jenny Young.

The new Netflix Original also stars DeWanda Wise, Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow and LaKeith Stanfield.

The film also marks Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's debut feature as writer and director.

Will Jenny leave New York City forever?
Will Jenny leave New York City forever? Picture: Netflix

When is Someone Great out?

You can watch Someone Great on Netflix from Friday 19th April, 2019.

What's the trailer?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Disney Pixar release brand new teaser clip for Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 fans are ‘freaking out’ over brand new film trailer
Among Joanna Dennehy's murder victims were Lukasz Slaboszewski (left) and John Chapman (right)

Who were Joanna Dennehy's victims and how many people did the Peterborough ditch murderer kill?

News

Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy was sentenced to life after killing three men in the Peterborough area

What time is Joanna Dennehy: Serial Killer on ITV tonight and what is the Susanna Reid documentary about?
TV Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island's Georgia Steel claims 'footballer con-man ex' has stolen 'tens of thousands' from her bank account
Rylan Clark-Neal will host It Takes Two

Rylan Clark-Neal lands job hosting Strictly’s It Takes Two

Trending on Heart

Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Stacey Solomon shares pic of ‘furry’ baby bump and asks mums for advice

Celebrities

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Lifestyle

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Food & Health

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel