Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix movie Someone Great

American actress Gina Rodriguez is best known for her role in the TV series Jane the Virgin. Now, the star is acting in a new rom-com on Netflix.

As the Easter break is upon us, we're looking forward to chilling out on the sofa and putting our feet up.

And what better way to send your day off than kicking back and sticking on a slushy rom-com?

Thankfully, Netflix has just released a new Original movie called Someone Great that ticks all the boxes.

Here's what we know so far...

Someone Great is about three friends who live it up one last time in NYC. Picture: Netflix

What is Someone Great about?

Think To All The Boys I've Loved Before, The Kissing Booth and Set It Up. Only about grown ups instead of teenagers.

Someone Great - which has a killer soundtrack, FYI - follows a trio of friends as they celebrate their final day in New York City before one of them leaves the Big Apple for good, following her split from her long-term boyfriend.

Despite the bittersweet nature of the occasion, the three gal pals go big on their night out and make the most of the limited time they have left together.

Someone Great is a celebration of female friendship. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast with Gina Rodriguez?

Someone Great stars Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriquez, who plays Jenny Young.

The new Netflix Original also stars DeWanda Wise, Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow and LaKeith Stanfield.

The film also marks Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's debut feature as writer and director.

Will Jenny leave New York City forever? Picture: Netflix

When is Someone Great out?

You can watch Someone Great on Netflix from Friday 19th April, 2019.

What's the trailer?