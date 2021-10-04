Midnight Mass season two: will there be a second series of the show?

4 October 2021, 15:26

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Will there be a season two of Netflix series Midnight Mass? Here's what we know...

If you've just polished off all seven episodes of spooky thriller Midnight Mass, we're guessing you're eagerly waiting for news of season two.

The Netflix show comes from Mike Flanagan, who is best known for creating the Haunting of Hill House series. It tells the story of a small and isolated community, who are visited by a mysterious and charismatic priest (played by Hamish Linklater).

***Spoilers for Midnight Mass season one ahead**

Fans of the show will be aware that the wildly dramatic ending saw most of the major characters killed off, so many have been left wondering how viable another season would be.

Here's what we know...

You can watch all episodes of Midnight Mass season one on Netflix now
Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Midnight Mass?

While we don't know for sure, it's looking very unlikely there will be another series on the way.

For one, the show is billed as a 'limited series' - which generally means the show is standalone and not set to continue.

Further evidence that there won't be another series is that Mike Flanagan has another series, named The Midnight Club, set for release next year - so it's likely he'll be working on that project.

As mentioned previously, most of the characters were killed off in the finale - so a future season would likely have to involve a new cast.

We don't know for sure that there won't be more episodes, though, and Netflix hasn't confirmed either way.

It's looking unlikely that the show will be renewed for season two
Picture: Netflix

What is Midnight Mass about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?"

