Will there be a season 4 of Good Girls on Netflix?

Good Girls season 3 has everyone hooked. Picture: Netflix

The popular NBC Drama show has left us on a cliffhanger after season three and we're excited to see what lies ahead.

If you haven't already been bingeing Good Girls on Netflix then what are you waiting for?

The NBC drama show follows Beth Boland, Ruby Hill and Annie Marks' lives as the suburban mums navigate a life of crime after being thrown headfirst into it back in season one.

The third season has done well. Picture: Netflix

So far the series has run for three seasons on NBC in America and Netflix in the UK, following the women as they attempt to get away with the crime.

Will there be a season four?

Season three of the show was cut short by four episodes, ending on only 11 instead of 16 like they had planned.

This was down to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 shutting down production.

However, NBC has officially renewed the hit series for a fourth season on the network.

When will season four return?

The news was confirmed on YouTube on May 15 with the cast brought together for a special Zoom session to announce the news.

In the video, they were overjoyed with many saying they could not wait to make more.

One of the people involved in the show said: “On behalf of your studio we are just so incredibly grateful.

“You guys have been such amazing supporters of this show from day one.

"We’re really so happy and congratulations everyone.”

According to Deadline, the show did very well ratings-wise and became the network’s number two show on digital platforms in its third season.