What to watch on New Year’s Eve if you’re staying in

Madness Rocks Big Ben Live. Picture: BBC

From the fireworks, to sports shows, to comedy bonanzas and even Jools Holland’s annual Hootenanny, here’s what’s gracing the box on 31st December

If you’re planning on spending the countdown to 2019 wrapped up in a blanket on the sofa surrounded by snacks then we’ve got a treat for you – a list of all the star-studded New Year’s Eve TV shows to get stuck into.

The Graham Norton Show: New Year’s Eve Show, BBC1, 10.40pm

Obsessed with The Crown? Not only have Netflix just released new pictures of series 3, which hits screens early next year, but Graham Norton will be joined by Olivia Colman who will no doubt be talking about her upcoming role as Queen Elizabeth II in the period drama. Also joining her on the sofa are Nicholas Hoult, Keira Knightley, and Guy Pearce. Plus, Rita Ora will be performing.

Madness Rocks Big Ben Live and New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2018, BBC1, 11.35pm

Forget standing in a jam-packed crowd to get a glimpse of the fireworks, tune in to watch Madness toast the new year in between the Catherine wheels. The ska band will be joined by The Kingdom Choir who performed at the Royal Wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Michael Buble Performs At Telekom Street Gigs In Munich. Picture: Getty

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, BBC2, 11.15pm

Michael Bublé, Jess Glynne, George Ezra and Nile Rodgers & Chic are just some of the huge names joining Jools for his 25th Annual Hootenanny. Who says you have to stay sitting on the sofa? We suggest a glass of bubbly and a dance whilst watching this one.

World Cup: Summer Of Love, ITV, 10.45pm

Even the least enthusiastic of football fans couldn’t help but get swept up in 2018’s World Cup hysteria. This special, one-off show takes a look back at England’s incredible performance and features treasured memories from both manager Gareth Southgate and the players.

The Last Leg of The Year, Channel 4, 9pm

Laugh your way into 2019 with this two-hour bumper show, which sees presenter Alex Brooker try to become the first ever disabled man to tackle the double luge (reportedly the most dangerous of the Winter Olympic sports). He’ll be joined as usual by co-hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, as well as comics Katherine Ryan, Johnny Vegas and Nish Kumar.