Our House cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Compston and where have you seen them before?

7 March 2022, 08:30

Our House is airing on ITV
Our House is airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is in Our House with Martin Compston and who else stars in the new ITV series?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Compston is back with brand new drama Our House, which is based on a 2019 novel called the same name by Louise Candlish.

The four-part drama about Fi Lawson, who arrives home to find a family moving into her family house that she never put up for sale.

It then tells the story of Fiona and her estranged husband Bram’s relationship, their separation, and their new love interest.

But who is in the cast of Our House and where have you seen them before?

Our House cast

Martin Compston as Bram

Martin Compston as Bram in Our House
Martin Compston as Bram in Our House. Picture: ITV

Martin Compston is the lead in new drama Our House, but viewers might recognise him from the series Vigil, as well as playing Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

His other roles include ITV's In Plain Sight and BBC's The Nest, which he starred in with Sophie Rundle.

Tuppence Middleton as Fi Lawson

Tuppence Middleton as Fi Lawson in Our House
Tuppence Middleton as Fi Lawson in Our House. Picture: ITV

Fiona Lawson is played by Tuppence Middleton, who is best known for starring in War and Peace as Russian aristocrat Hélène Kuragina.

She also played Lucy Smith in Downton Abbey, as well as playing Tanya Green in Friday Night Dinner and Helen Stewart in The Imitation Game.

Tuppence also played Riley Blue in Netflix's web-series Sense8.

Weruche Opia as Merle

Weruche Opia as Merle in Our House
Weruche Opia as Merle in Our House. Picture: ITV

Weruche Opia plays Merle, who is the best-friend and neighbour of Fi Lawson.

I May Destroy You fans will know Weruche as Terry Pratchard in the drama, while she also played Cleopatra Ofoedo in Bad Education.

Aside from acting, Weruche is the CEO of her own clothing line, Jesus Junkie Clothing.

Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby

Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby in Our House
Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby in Our House. Picture: ITV

Fi Lawson's new love interest Tobi is played by Rupert William Penry-Jones.

Before bagging his role in the ITV drama, Rupert played DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel.

His other credits include Cold Comfort Farm, The Strain and Spooks and most recently, Rupert is playing Mayor Don Mitchell in the new Batman film.

Buket Komur as Wendy

Buket Komur as Wendy in Our House
Buket Komur as Wendy in Our House. Picture: ITV

Bram's partner is played by Buket Komur who was recently in the drama Honour.

Harriet Webb as Kirsty

Harriet Webb as Kirsty in Our House
Harriet Webb as Kirsty in Our House. Picture: ITV

Harriet Webb is best known for starring in I May Destroy You, The Gospel According to Gail and Sandylands.

Bronagh Waugh as Alison

Bronagh Waugh as Alison in Our House
Bronagh Waugh as Alison in Our House. Picture: ITV

Bronagh Waugh is known for portraying the role of Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as appearing on T4 On The Beach as herself.

The actress has also starred in Viewpoint on ITV, as well as Unforgotten, Derry Girls and Supernatural.

Dinita Gohil as Lucy

Dinita Gohil as Lucy in Our House
Dinita Gohil as Lucy in Our House. Picture: ITV

Dinita Gohil is best known for starring as Amanda in the satirical film Greed, and she has also had plenty of theatre roles, playing Viola in the Royal Shakespeare Company production of Twelfth Night.

