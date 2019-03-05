Phillip Schofield accidentally says 'sh*te' during This Morning pancake day race

Phillip Schofield competed against Holly Willoughby in a pancake race. Picture: This Morning

Phillip Schofield took fans by surprise when he swore live on air on This Morning.

The 56-year-old host had been racing against his co-star Holly Willoughby for a pancake flipping relay race, and it wasn't long before things became very competitive.

A visibly frustrated Phillip could be heard muttering what appeared sounded like 'sh*te' after dropping his pancake during the race, while Holly raced ahead to the finish line.

It didn't take long for the clip to make its way to Twitter, where fans were left in stitches by the hilarious clip. However, it has been censored since it was uploaded to This Morning's account.

One fan uploaded the video with the caption: "Literally crying with laughter at @Schofe shouting 'Sh*te' when he dropped his pancake on This Morning."

Another added: "Sky sports have just apologised for Phillip Schofield's appalling language on This Morning. I think the biggest crime is why do I have this on in the background."

Twitter users continued to mock the presenter with one user commenting: "Phillip Schofield screaming OH SH*TE on national tv whilst dropping a pancake is all I needed to see today."