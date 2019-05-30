'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' snog in saucy new clip from Lifetime movie

A clip from the new Lifetime movie shows the couple finding out that they're expecting a baby

A new Lifetime movie titled Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal shows the fake Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing an intimate moment after finding out that they're expecting a baby.

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look worse for wear on boozy holiday together

Pretend Harry and Meghan share an intimate moment in the clip. Picture: Lifetime

The upcoming movie is a fictitious take on the royal romance, and documents what might have happened in the run-up to the wedding, as well as the early days of their marriage.

Read more: Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word

Pretend Meghan telling pretend Harry that she's pregnant is also shown, after Harry brings her a puppy as a present and Meghan reveals that she has something to tell him.

Meghan's 'relationship' with Kate is also a central theme of the tongue in cheek film, with 'Kate' telling her at an afternoon tea: "You'll never be able to control anything".

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

The Duchess of Sussex is played by US actress Tiffany Smith, while Harry is played by Poldark star Charlie Field.

'Meghan' choosing her wedding dress outfit is also documented in the film. Picture: Lifetime

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are played by Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell respectively.

Film screenwriter Scarlett Lacey told Vanity Fair: "This film deals with the drama of planning a wedding: the moment you'd much rather elope, the moment your family might mess it all up - and they nearly do."