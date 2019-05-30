'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' snog in saucy new clip from Lifetime movie

30 May 2019, 11:12 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 11:15

A clip from the new Lifetime movie shows the couple finding out that they're expecting a baby

A new Lifetime movie titled Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal shows the fake Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing an intimate moment after finding out that they're expecting a baby.

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look worse for wear on boozy holiday together

Pretend Harry and Meghan share an intimate moment in the clip
Pretend Harry and Meghan share an intimate moment in the clip. Picture: Lifetime

The upcoming movie is a fictitious take on the royal romance, and documents what might have happened in the run-up to the wedding, as well as the early days of their marriage.

Read more: Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word

Pretend Meghan telling pretend Harry that she's pregnant is also shown, after Harry brings her a puppy as a present and Meghan reveals that she has something to tell him.

Meghan's 'relationship' with Kate is also a central theme of the tongue in cheek film, with 'Kate' telling her at an afternoon tea: "You'll never be able to control anything".

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

The Duchess of Sussex is played by US actress Tiffany Smith, while Harry is played by Poldark star Charlie Field.

'Meghan' choosing her wedding dress outfit is also documented in the film
'Meghan' choosing her wedding dress outfit is also documented in the film. Picture: Lifetime

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are played by Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell respectively.

Film screenwriter Scarlett Lacey told Vanity Fair: "This film deals with the drama of planning a wedding: the moment you'd much rather elope, the moment your family might mess it all up - and they nearly do."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show
The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?
The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman
Mathew Horne has opened up on his 'feud' with James Corden

Mathew Horne breaks silence on James Corden 'feud' ahead of Gavin and Stacey reunion
Sally made an x-rated comment on Corrie

Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word

Trending on Heart

The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'
Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Celebrities

The campaign wants to get women speaking confidently about their privates

The Eve Appeal's Get Lippy Campaign: It's time to talk about 'down there'

Lifestyle

Alesha Dixon asset

Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?

Celebrities

This quick and easy hack changed one mum's life

Mum reveals genius hack that stops her baby waking up early

Lifestyle