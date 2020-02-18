Stranger Things 4: Trailer, release date and plot details as it's confirmed Hopper is alive

18 February 2020

What can were expect from Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4?
Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things fans have been treated to the first look at series four, confirming Hopper is alive.

Stranger Things 4 was confirmed to be happening in September last year, following the continued success of series three.

Recently, fans of the hit Netflix series have been treated to a teaser clip from the upcoming series, confirming that Chief Jim Hopper is alive.

READ MORE: Hopper's letter to Eleven in Stranger Things has fans in floods of tears

In the clip, Hopper – who everyone thought had died in the final episode of the third series – can be seen doing manual labour for the Russians while their prisoner.

But what else do we know about Stranger Things 4? When is the release date? Who is in the cast and how did the last series end?

Stranger Things confirmed Jim Hopper is alive in their teaser trailer
Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Things 4 out on Netflix?

Following another successful series in 2018, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers announced in September it would be returning for a fourth series.

The next news we heard of the series was in February 2020 when they dropped the first teasers trailer for the series.

While there is no official date for the release of Stranger Things onto Netflix, it's thought we'll see it at some point this year.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to be out later this year
Picture: Netflix

Where can I watch the Stranger Things 4 trailer?

Right here:

Who is in Stranger Things 4 and is Hopper alive?

The main cast of the show is thought to be returning to the fourth series, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers.

Also returning is David Harbour, who plays the much-loved Chief Hopper.

At the end of the third series of Stranger Things, it appeared Hopper had been killed.

However, it has now been confirmed he somehow survived and is currently imprisoned by the Russians.

