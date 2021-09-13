Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick heartbroken after death of his beloved dog

13 September 2021, 07:49 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 09:02

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed his dog has died
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed his dog has died. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has announced that his dog Keira has died following a horrific accident last year.

Noel Fitzpatrick has said his heart is “truly broken” after his beloved dog died over the weekend.

Sharing a picture of his Border Terrier and ‘best friend’ on Instagram, Noel wrote: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away.

“My heart is truly broken. She was my best friend in the whole wide world.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time.

“To have had her in our lives, lighting the way with her magnificent unconditional love.”

The Supervet previously revealed Kiera, 13, had spent the last year recovering after she was hit by a van outside his veterinary practice in October last year.

A delivery van sped around the corner and Kiera was rushed into surgery with internal organ damage, with Noel operating on his own dog’s shattered pelvis.

He continued: “We were especially lucky to have been gifted magical further time with her when she nearly lost her life too soon a year ago.

Kiera was 13 when she died
Kiera was 13 when she died. Picture: Instagram

“I am so thankful for your kind wishes and support at that difficult time and for the incredible love you have shown us.

“I know that she touched many lives with her light. With great love comes great pain, but her love will be inside me forever.

“She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal.”

He added: “I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve.

“Thank you my beautiful baby girl. I give you back to the starlight. You are forever by my side. I love you beyond what words can say.”

Noel announced his beloved dog had died
Noel announced his beloved dog had died. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: “So very sorry. I know the pain you are going through when you lose your soul mate. It’s heart-breaking when they have to leave us.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this Noel. They leave their paw prints on our hearts. 💙🐾.”

A third added: “Sending you love and a huge hug. They’re never here long enough, sadly. ❤️”

While a fourth wrote: "So very sorry for your loss. I know the pain you are going through when you loose your soul mate. Not all soulmates have to be people."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Suranne Jones starred in Coronation Street

Who did Suranne Jones play in Coronation Street?

Clique is available to stream on Netflix now

Where is Clique set and where was the Netflix show filmed?

Yes Week has arrived in Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021 spoilers: What is 'Yes Week' and what happens?
How to get Holly Willoughby's dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

Trending on Heart

What countries could be added to the green list this week?

Which countries could be added to the green list this week?

Lifestyle

Glasgow council have spoken out about spider season

Council shares photo of giant house spider as it issues advice on how to remove them

Lifestyle

An airline now reveals where children are sitting on an airplane

Airline launches solution for passengers who want to avoid sitting near children on long flights

Lifestyle

Emily Head played Rebecca White in Emmerdale

Who played Rebecca White in Emmerdale and what happened to her?
Wendy Posner is played by Susan Cookson on Emmerdale

Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale and what do we know about Susan Cookson?