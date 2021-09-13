Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick heartbroken after death of his beloved dog

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed his dog has died. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has announced that his dog Keira has died following a horrific accident last year.

Noel Fitzpatrick has said his heart is “truly broken” after his beloved dog died over the weekend.

Sharing a picture of his Border Terrier and ‘best friend’ on Instagram, Noel wrote: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away.

“My heart is truly broken. She was my best friend in the whole wide world.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time.

“To have had her in our lives, lighting the way with her magnificent unconditional love.”

The Supervet previously revealed Kiera, 13, had spent the last year recovering after she was hit by a van outside his veterinary practice in October last year.

A delivery van sped around the corner and Kiera was rushed into surgery with internal organ damage, with Noel operating on his own dog’s shattered pelvis.

He continued: “We were especially lucky to have been gifted magical further time with her when she nearly lost her life too soon a year ago.

Kiera was 13 when she died. Picture: Instagram

“I am so thankful for your kind wishes and support at that difficult time and for the incredible love you have shown us.

“I know that she touched many lives with her light. With great love comes great pain, but her love will be inside me forever.

“She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal.”

He added: “I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve.

“Thank you my beautiful baby girl. I give you back to the starlight. You are forever by my side. I love you beyond what words can say.”

Noel announced his beloved dog had died. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: “So very sorry. I know the pain you are going through when you lose your soul mate. It’s heart-breaking when they have to leave us.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this Noel. They leave their paw prints on our hearts. 💙🐾.”

A third added: “Sending you love and a huge hug. They’re never here long enough, sadly. ❤️”

While a fourth wrote: "So very sorry for your loss. I know the pain you are going through when you loose your soul mate. Not all soulmates have to be people."