The Capture series 2: Is the BBC thriller returning for a second season and how did series 1 end?

Will The Capture be back for a second series? Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Warning: The following article contains some major The Capture spoilers!

Last night the finale episode of gripping drama The Capture aired on BBC One.

The series followed former solider Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) who found himself the prime suspect of a murder case just hours after being released from prison.

Despite CCTV footage emerging of the Lance Corporal assaulting his barrister Hannah Roberts (Laura Haddock), Shaun claimed he’d been set up.

As DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is tasked with getting to the bottom of it, the six-part series provided audiences with enough conspiracy, lies, and manipulation to blow your mind.

But with an unexpected twist leaving the series open to another series, will The Capture return?

Read More: Riverdale season 4: When is it on Netflix, what's the plot and has the trailer dropped?

Will there be a series two of The Capture?

While Shaun’s mystery seems to have been solved, series two could see DI Rachel Carey getting caught up in another case of ‘Correction’.

And speaking to RadioTimes, writer Ben Chanan teased he’s only “scratched the surface of this world” of CCTV manipulation.

Read More: Dancing on Ice makes history with 'first same-sex couple'

“I can’t confirm or deny, I’m afraid,” he said.

“We’re talking about it and thinking about it… I wish I had more concrete news.”

He added: “I want to make sure it’s as a good as the first or can top the first, if we’re going to go ahead with it.

“But I do think we’ve only just scratched the surface of this world – the world of fakery, and what’s possible, and what you can believe in.”

The Capture writer has teased there is more to come from the series. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast?

If a series two was to return, we’re sure Holliday Grainger - who plays Rachel Carey - will make a comeback after joining the team behind the corrupt CCTV footage.

Unfortunately, we reckon Callum Turner’s character Shaun Emery won’t be back considering he’s serving a pretty lengthy prison sentence for the murder of Hannah Roberts.

Actor Ron Perlman could also be back on our screens as Frank Napier, alongside Danny Hart (Ben Miles) and DSU Gemma Garland (Lia Williams).

DS Nadia Latif (Ginny Holder) also survived the first series alongside DS Patrick Flynn (Cavan Clerkin) so it’s possible this double act could also return.

Laura Haddock was killed in the first series of The Capture. Picture: BBC

What happened in the series one finale?

The Capture finished with a major curveball as Shaun Emery handed himself into the police for a murder he didn’t commit after being blackmailed by both American and British intelligence operatives.

Despite the real footage of the crime being shared online, no one believed it and ‘Correction’ became a conspiracy theory.

But things came full circle after it was revealed Shaun did in fact kill a man in Afghanistan during his tour, despite the first episode showing him getting away with the murder.

DI Rachel Carey is likely to return if there is a second series. Picture: BBC

When the mother of his child came to visit him in prison, he told her he’d tried to convince himself of the story the courts heard.

In a shock twist, Rachel then decided to join her former lover and boss Danny Hart and DSU Gemma Garland’s offer to join counter-terrorism, despite spending half the series trying to expose corrupt CCTV footage.

Nevertheless, she hid footage of Hannah boarding a bus - which proved Shaun’s innocence - for a rainy day.