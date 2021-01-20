Will there be a third series of The Bay?

The Bay series 2 is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Is this the last series of The Bay or will there be another one?

The Bay is finally back on our screens after almost two years.

The first series of ITV’s hit crime drama told the story of DC Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) as she tried to crack the case of two missing teenagers.

But as we head back to Morecambe, things aren’t looking good for Lisa, who has been demoted from her position in the force.

ITV teased: “After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe.

The Bay is back for a brand new season this January. Picture: ITV

“Tensions remain high as Lisa struggles to do her job whilst following the orders of her previously lower ranking colleague, Med.

“As the team tries to uncover why the victim was targeted, Lisa and her children are unknowingly stalked by a mysterious figure.”

But will there be another season of The Bay? Or is this the last one?

Will there be a third series of The Bay?

It has been reported that The Bay will return for a third series.

According to The Sun, ITV recommissioned the crime drama after it pulled in more than 7.2million two years ago.

A source told the publication: "It is a no brainer to bring the show back.

"Millions of people watched it and the expectation is that the second series will be even bigger."

The third series is said to be filmed between March and July, with pre-production well underway in Manchester already.

The Bay season two had originally been expected to arrive in 2020, but was one of many shows to have been delayed in the last year due to coronavirus.

Morven Christie is back as hard working Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, while former EastEnders star Joe Absolom also joins the cast.