Is This Morning filmed live on Christmas Day?

This Morning has filmed a Christmas Day TV special. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Cat Deeley, Ben Shepherd, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary bring you a festive special on Christmas Day but is it live?

Christmas Day TV is full of festive films, highly-anticipated specials and lots of fun and drama from our favourite soaps and TV shows and This Morning is no exception.

Hitting our TV screens on December 25th at their usual time of 10am, hosts Cat Deeley, Ben Shepherd, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary bring you a festive special featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle features and much more.

But with it being such a special day on the calendar, many viewers are surprised to see their favourite daytime presenters on the TV - so is it filmed live? The answer is no.

For the past five years now, ITV has brought us a Christmas Day This Morning special for everyone to enjoy. A two hour edition, it's usually some of their best entertainment work and primarily hosted by Dermot and Alison.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond host the Christmas special. Picture: ITV

Usually, the festive episode is filmed in advance, meaning it's one of the rare shows from the This Morning crew that's not live.

The show will also air on the 23rd and 24th of December and will then take a break for the rest of Christmas week.

This year marks a special year for the show after a turbulent 2023 which saw long-standing hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby leave amid a cloud of controversy.

Journalist Phillip left following the discovery of his cheating with a former This Morning colleague with Holly quitting after due to a stalking scare.

Ben and Cat were confirmed as the new main hosts in February 2024 and have so far won over their critics with their personalities and TV humour.

