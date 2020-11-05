Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shocked as caller complains 'lockdown is ruining my affair'

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers were left outraged as one caller admitted lockdown was bringing her partner and his wife closer.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked when one caller admitted that lockdown was ruining her affair.

The This Morning presenters were taking part in a phone-in about relationship worries amid the second lockdown when 'Lisa' admitted she was scared she would 'lose' the man she is having an affair with.

Phillip read out the woman's woes on the show, saying: "I was having an affair for about a year and the first lockdown ruined it.

The woman told Holly and Phil that she was worried second lockdown would ruin her affair. Picture: ITV

"We tried to hold on but the thought of him and his wife getting closer again was tearing me apart, so I called it off.

"When lockdown lifted, we tried to get back to where we were, but now I'm so scared I will lose him again."

Vanessa Feltz, who was also in the studio to help answer questions, brutally told the woman: "I think this is probably the end of this affair, don't you? It doesn't look like it has got legs does it?"

Vanessa Feltz told the woman the relationship had 'no legs'. Picture: ITV

She went on: "He's obviously not suggesting leaving his wife and building a new life with our lovely viewer is he?

"I reckon if it had a future, you and he would be saying, 'that lockdown was such a terrible thing when we were separated. Neither of us could bear it. We're going to have to come clean and make a life together'.

"But that didn't happen, you carried on your sneaky affair and a bit, that's not much is it? Gives you plenty of time to think about what really matters in life.

"Maybe skulking behind somebody's wife's back isn't the ideal thing? And he doesn't seem to want to put the illicit side of it to an end either."

Vanessa's final advice to 'Lisa' was: "Maybe he likes the fact nobody knows about it, which you probably don't enjoy yourself so end it and when you come out of lockdown find someone who is exclusively and only yours."

Holly also chimed in with some advice, asking 'Lisa': "Is that enough for you, is that what you really want?"

'Lisa' said she didn't like the thought of her partner and his wife getting closer. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left shocked at the woman's admission, taking to Twitter to share their disgust at her comments.

One person wrote: "“Lockdown is ruining my affair...” Good! Maybe you can use these 4 weeks to find your moral compass #ThisMorning".

Another commented: "Unbelievable! Someone complains lockdowns ruining her affair with a guy who's married. Well good! Think if his poor wife. Selfish idiot! #ThisMorning."

