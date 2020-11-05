Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shocked as caller complains 'lockdown is ruining my affair'

5 November 2020, 09:04 | Updated: 5 November 2020, 09:34

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers were left outraged as one caller admitted lockdown was bringing her partner and his wife closer.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked when one caller admitted that lockdown was ruining her affair.

The This Morning presenters were taking part in a phone-in about relationship worries amid the second lockdown when 'Lisa' admitted she was scared she would 'lose' the man she is having an affair with.

Phillip read out the woman's woes on the show, saying: "I was having an affair for about a year and the first lockdown ruined it.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hold back tears as 'lonely' caller faces another lockdown

The woman told Holly and Phil that she was worried second lockdown would ruin her affair
The woman told Holly and Phil that she was worried second lockdown would ruin her affair. Picture: ITV

"We tried to hold on but the thought of him and his wife getting closer again was tearing me apart, so I called it off.

"When lockdown lifted, we tried to get back to where we were, but now I'm so scared I will lose him again."

Vanessa Feltz, who was also in the studio to help answer questions, brutally told the woman: "I think this is probably the end of this affair, don't you? It doesn't look like it has got legs does it?"

Vanessa Feltz told the woman the relationship had 'no legs'
Vanessa Feltz told the woman the relationship had 'no legs'. Picture: ITV

She went on: "He's obviously not suggesting leaving his wife and building a new life with our lovely viewer is he?

"I reckon if it had a future, you and he would be saying, 'that lockdown was such a terrible thing when we were separated. Neither of us could bear it. We're going to have to come clean and make a life together'.

"But that didn't happen, you carried on your sneaky affair and a bit, that's not much is it? Gives you plenty of time to think about what really matters in life.

"Maybe skulking behind somebody's wife's back isn't the ideal thing? And he doesn't seem to want to put the illicit side of it to an end either."

Vanessa's final advice to 'Lisa' was: "Maybe he likes the fact nobody knows about it, which you probably don't enjoy yourself so end it and when you come out of lockdown find someone who is exclusively and only yours."

Holly also chimed in with some advice, asking 'Lisa': "Is that enough for you, is that what you really want?"

'Lisa' said she didn't like the thought of her partner and his wife getting closer
'Lisa' said she didn't like the thought of her partner and his wife getting closer. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left shocked at the woman's admission, taking to Twitter to share their disgust at her comments.

One person wrote: "“Lockdown is ruining my affair...” Good! Maybe you can use these 4 weeks to find your moral compass #ThisMorning".

Another commented: "Unbelievable! Someone complains lockdowns ruining her affair with a guy who's married. Well good! Think if his poor wife. Selfish idiot! #ThisMorning."

READ NOW: Holly Willoughby in tears over dementia sufferer's viral improvisation piano story

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip and Holly in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home

Phillip Schofield in heated debate with Minister after woman is arrested for taking mum from care home
Dr Hilary hit back at the viewer on GMB today

Dr Hilary hits back at GMB viewer who claimed coronavirus is like flu
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral dress from Phase Eight

Celebrities

Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale

Emmerdale cast: Who is Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd and what do we know about actor Lawrence Robb?
Disney is releasing 21 films in 2021

Disney set to release 21 new films next year including Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise

Trending on Heart

A mum has said Christmas Eve boxes are stupid

Mum sparks debate after slamming Christmas Eve gift boxes as ‘silly and a waste of money’

Lifestyle

Really, it's up to you when you put it up

When should you put your Christmas tree up?

Christmas

This man's tattoos are leaving people speechless

Internet left reeling over dad's tribute tattoos of his children's poo

Lifestyle

Garden centres will remain open during lockdown

Are garden centres open during lockdown in England?

Lifestyle

Can you spot them?

Films fans challenged to name iconic rom coms in graphic - can you spot them?

Lifestyle

A teacher has defended her decision to not assign homework

Teacher defends controversial ‘no homework’ rule saying kids need time to relax

Lifestyle