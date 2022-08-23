Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Edna and Simon said they have both found 'the one' in each other.

A couple with a 40-year age gap joined Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark on This Morning on Tuesday to talk about the secret behind their successful marriage.

Edna, 87, and Simon, 47, have been married for 17 years now, and despite their 40-year age gap, they've made their relationship work.

The couple first met at a music concert when Edna was 68-years-old and Simon was 28-years-old.

This Morning has followed the couple's relationship for years now, with Simon telling the show in 2005 that while he and Edna get funny looks from strangers, it doesn't matter because they know they are happy and in love.

Edna and Simon have been married for 17 years. Picture: ITV

In 2019, Edna told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that Simon is "in her head and in her heart", and that she "adores him".

Now, returning to the This Morning sofa, the couple say they are more in love than ever.

"I knew and I think Simon will tell you, we both knew that this was 'the one’", Edna told Ruth and Rylan.

The couple met when Edna was 68-years-old and Simon was 28-years-old. Picture: ITV

She added: “People think they fall in love in life lots of times and it’s happened to most people, or it will do, but there is someone out there who is your absolute destiny.

"You don’t have to look for them. Like with Simon and myself, we actually fell over each other in a doorway in a dressing room.

"I wasn’t looking because I’d been here a long time and I’ve been married before and I’ve had other relationships, but never like this”.

This Morning have followed Edna and Simon's relationship since 2005. Picture: ITV

Speaking on what he loves the most about Edna, Simon said: “Everybody’s unique, but to me, Edna’s probably one of the most unique people I’ve ever met.

"She’s very witty, very kind, a very loving person, very straight up and down - what you see is what you get with Ed. She’s a very wonderful person and she’s the one for me!”

