This Morning's Dr Philippa reveals she is cancer free following major surgery

Dr Philippa revealed her final surgery had been successful. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated as Dr Philippa revealed her surgery had been successful.

This Morning's Dr Philippa has revealed she is cancer free after battling bowel cancer for over a year now.

The resident doctor on the hit ITV show joined presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a segment on Thursday's show, updating them on her treatment.

Dr Philippa, 40, has been recovering from major surgery, which was the last step of her treatment journey.

Speaking to Holly and Phil, she said: "I am good. It was tough, I had 10 days in ICU, very long, difficult days, and a further five days at hospital".

Holly and Phil were ecstatic after hearing the news. Picture: ITV

She added: "But for the first time in 18 months I am able to say that I am cancer free – and that is huge!"

Holly and Phil beamed at the news, having interviewed Dr Philippa about her secret cancer battle for the first time on the show last month.

Back in September, Dr Philippa revealed she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in May 2019.

Dr Philippa spent 10 days in ICU after undergoing major surgery. Picture: Instagram/Dr Philippa

Following the diagnosis, Dr Philippa underwent a big operation before enduring six months of chemotherapy.

While she thought that would be the end of her treatment, she revealed in the first interview she had to go in for one more major operation.

Dr Philippa looked happy and healthy as she returned to This Morning. Picture: ITV

At the time, she explained: "At that point we hoped that we were done, but unfortunately there is a legion that is still growing and I am going in for a whopper at the end of this week, a 10-12 hour surgery.

"But sometimes you have to hurt to heal. This is going to be it I hope, and that will be the first step to recovery."

This Morning viewers were also left ecstatic at Dr Philippa's news, with one tweeting: "Great news Dr Philippa!"

Another wrote: "Round of applause for Dr. Philippa for being cancer-free, ladies and gentlemen!"

