Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

By Alice Dear

Dame Kelly Holmes joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa a day after revealing to the world that she is gay.

Dame Kelly Holmes, 52, and Phillip Schofield, 60, were in tears on Monday's This Morning as they discussed her coming out journey.

The Olympic gold medalist came out as gay to the world on Sunday in an exclusive interview, 34 years after realising her true sexuality in 1988.

During her interview with Holly Willoughby and Phil, Kelly appeared emotional as she spoke about how hiding her true self affected her mental health.

Phillip, who came out as gay in February 2020, was also emotional during the interview, being able to relate to Kelly's journey in many ways.

Kelly Holmes joined Holly and Phil on the This Morning sofa to talk about her coming out journey. Picture: ITV

He told her: "It's not long ago that I sat there [on the This Morning sofa] in exactly that place".

Phillip added: "One day we won't have to do these interviews, one day it won't matter, one day you will just be able to be you and get on with your life."

Speaking about the complex and extremely difficult journey she has been on, Kelly told the presenting duo: "I talk very openly about my mental health, but I've always been able to relate it to sports, [for example] being disappointed, having injuries.

"And, yes, there was an element of that because I wanted to be an Olympic champion since I was 14.

"But, I became a self-harmer, I didn't want to be here frankly, at some point of my life."

She continued: "I've been in a bad way a lot, and 2020 I had a really bad breakdown, and I knew if I couldn't release I didn't know what I was going to do. So, I had to do it."

Phillip Schofield had to fight to hold back tears during the interview. Picture: ITV

Speaking about an Instagram post Kelly had made over the weekend, Phil acknowledged the athlete had said she was scared, which he says he commented back with the message 'don't be scared, it'll be ok'.

Before moving on to his next question, Phil could be seen looking overcome with emotions and had to take a breath before asking: "How do you feel now?"

Kelly replied: "I am relieved to finally do it, but it's hard to unravel everything so I know the relief will come gradually."

Phillip Schofield was visibly emotional during the interview. Picture: ITV

She added: "It's that relief and that final thing of releasing myself to have my life, because I don't feel like I've lived my life. I can honestly say that I don't feel like I've ever been happy."

When Phil asked her if she thinks she can be happy now she has come out, she replied: "Yeah."