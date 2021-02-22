Unforgotten series 4 filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?

Unforgotten is filmed across the country. Picture: ITV

Where is Unforgotten filmed and where is the police station? Locations in London, Cambridge, Rochester and the Peak District revealed...

ITV is back with a brand new series of Unforgotten to get your teeth into this winter.

This time, the series opens with the discovery of a body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been kept in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are back to try and crack the case, with some shock evidence coming to light.

But where was Unforgotten filmed and what are the shooting locations? Here’s what we know…

Unforgotten is mostly filmed in West London. Picture: ITV

Where was Unforgotten filmed?

Some of the series was filmed in North London.

Phaldut Sharma, who stars as new character Ram Sihdu in Unforgotten, said revealed that he had a very easy commute to work in the morning.

“Some of this series was filmed so near my house that I literally walked out my house and onto set,” he said.

“I actually live in Southall, the area that Ram comes from. It has been cathartic playing a guy who grew up in that time and in that area, like I did.

Ram Sihdu actor Phaldut Sharma lived just minutes away from the Unforgotten set in London. Picture: ITV

“One of the things I have found really refreshing about it is the fact that we are addressing a certain history that hasn’t really been addressed before in this way and in terms of ethnic minority representation in the industry this has been a character who has been something different, that I have found really interesting to sink my teeth into and portray.”

The cast also travelled up and down the country to film the rest of the series - including Cambridge where Liz Baildon (Susan Lynch) and her fiancée Janet live.

There is also some filming in the Peak District where character Fiona Grayson (Liz White) and her partner Geoff and their children are from.

Meanwhile, part of the series is also shot in Rochester, where Dean Barton (Andy Nyman) and his wife Marnie live with their disabled son, Jack, and his younger sibling, Casper.