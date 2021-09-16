What time does Sex Education season 3 come out?

Sex Education series three release date and time: when is the new series out on Netflix?

We now just have hours to wait until Sex Education 3 is released on Netflix, and we couldn't be more excited.

The series, which was first released in 2019, will continue to follow Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and the rest of the Moordale High gang as they navigate life, love and sex.

Season three will drop on Netflix on Friday September 17 - here's your need-to-know on what time you can watch it.

What time is Sex Education 3 out in the UK?

The new series will reportedly arrive on the streaming service at 9:00am BST, meaning we don't have too long to wait.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about the new season ahead of its launch, Aimee Lou Wood - who plays Aimee - told Heart.co.uk: "We can expect a lot of growth from all the characters. We really want it to feel like you’re seeing your old friends again, but you’re going to see new facets of those old friends."

Sex Education returns on September 17. Picture: Netflix

She added: "Everyone’s kind of really growing up and I think a lot of that is to do with this new headteacher who has brought this completely opposing ethos to Moordale, and the students in the wake of that are figuring out a lot about shame and kind of learning how to embrace their individually when someone is trying to stifle it."

What happened at the end of Sex Education season two?

The season finale of the last season saw Maeve inform social services that her mother was doing drugs, and her three-year-old daughter was taken into care.

Otis was also seen leaving Maeve a voicemail telling her about his feelings for her, but Isaac deleted the message.

Adam stormed into the school play to publicly declare his feelings for Eric, and the pair finally got together.

Moordale will be getting a new headmistress for season three. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the new season, Asa Butterfield previously told the Guardian: "There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger.

"Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy.

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too."