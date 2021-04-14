When will the final of Masterchef 2021 air?

The Masterchef final has been rescheduled. Picture: BBC

The final of BBC One's MasterChef was postponed on Friday following the sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

BBC One suspended all non-news programming due to Prince Philip’s passing aged 99.

On Friday, Masterchef’s official Twitter account posted: “Following today’s sad news about HRH Prince Philip, tonight’s scheduled #MasterChefUK Final has been postponed.”

Fans are now desperate to know who judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace have crowned the winner of the BBC cooking competition.

So when will the final episode of Masterchef air? Here’s what we know…

The Masterchef 2021 final will air tonight. Picture: BBC

When will the final of Masterchef 2021 air?

The final of BBC One's MasterChef will air on Wednesday evening (April 14) at 8pm.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the BBC Press Office confirmed the new broadcast date, writing: “The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on @BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace”.

Who is in the Masterchef 2021 final?

After six weeks of tough cooking challenges, Mike Tomkins, Alexina Anatole and Tom Rhodes are battling it out to be crowned winner of the 17th series.

Mike

Mike is in the Masterchef 2021 final. Picture: BBC

27-year-old Mike is from Guildford, Surrey and works in sales, for a tech company, but he decided to give Masterchef a shot after his girlfriend ‘nagged’ him to sign up.

Speaking about getting to the semi finals, Mike revealed: “I kept saying to myself, as long as I don’t go out in this round, I’ll be happy.

“The whole thing is quite an emotional experience; no one can prepare you for it.

“Getting through has made everything worth it and I feel vindicated for the blood sweat and tears I have put into the competition!”

Alexina

Alexina is in the Masterchef 2021 final. Picture: BBC

Alexina, 30, is a manager from South London but has a string of foodies in her family.

She previously revealed: “Cooking runs in my family.

“My maternal grandparents were chicken farmers, and my grandmother was a classic British home cook; her apple and blackberry pie is legendary!

“My paternal grandmother trained as a chef. Going over to her house was the classic Caribbean experience in so far as the table would be groaning with more food than could ever be eaten.”

Tom

Tom is in the Masterchef final. Picture: BBC

Tom, 31, also has a background in food as he is a front of house manager at high street chain restaurant in Newcastle.

Opening up about making it this far, Tom said: “I was inspired by past MasterChef champions like Tim Anderson and Ping Coombes. I’ve always been a huge fan of Yotam Ottolenghi too.

“As I’ve got older, I follow cooks from all over the world like Nik Sharma, Eric Kim and Sohla El-Waylly.”

