Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed

11 March 2022, 12:30

Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge
Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy/ITV

Is Grantchester a real place? Here's what we know about the ITV drama filming location...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grantchester is back for its seventh season along with all your favourites including Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittany as Will Davenport.

This time around, the story is set in the summer of 1959, with wedding season in full swing.

The synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

Grantchester is a real place in Cambridgeshire
Grantchester is a real place in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ITV

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

But where is Grantchester filmed and is it a real place?

Is Grantchester a real place?

Grantchester is a real village in Cambridgeshire, which is about an hour from London.

The tranquil place sits beside the River Cam and has lots of thatched cottages, pubs and a medieval church.

It’s known for the Orchard Tea Garden which was loved by former village resident, poet Rupert Brooke.

Grantchester is in Cambridge
Grantchester is in Cambridge. Picture: ITV

Being so close to the prestigious University of Cambridge, the town also boasts the world's highest concentration of Nobel Prize winners.

Grantchester filming locations

Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary

Any church scenes are filmed at the church of St. Andrew and St. Mary which dates back to the 14th and 15th centuries.

As for the Vicarage in the series, this sits next to the church and is about 300 years old.

Grantchester Meadow

Viewers will recognise the beautiful setting of Grantchester Meadow hosting many romantic walks over the past few years.

Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary in Grantchester
Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary in Grantchester. Picture: Alamy

It’s just to the south of the city of Cambridge and is part of the broad green flood plain from the pubs in Grantchester to the Ditton Plough.

The Green Man Pub

If you’ve ever seen Grantchester, you might also recognise the historic pub, The Green Man.

Unfortunately, the pub closed down during the Covid pandemic, but it was still used for exterior shots during drama.

Kings College at Cambridge University and King's Parade in Cambridge, were also used in some scenes.

Where else is Grantchester filmed?

In the past, other towns have also been used in the series including King's Cross Station and Borough Market in London.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap
Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale
Netflix is getting a price hike

Netflix announces immediate price rise for all customers

Netflix

Holding is airing on ITV

When does Holding start on ITV and what is Graham Norton's drama about?

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities

A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built

Lifestyle

A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg

Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

Lifestyle

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

Celebrities

Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia

Peter Andre finally reunites with mum in Australia after two years apart

Celebrities

You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area

This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you

Lifestyle

Stella Creasy joined Anna and Polly this week

Dirty Mother Pukka episode three: Stella Creasy MP discusses bringing her baby to parliament

Celebrities

A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)

'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'

Lifestyle

Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake

Disney reveal first look at Pinocchio live-action remake

Lifestyle

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays Nicky in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson’s life away from Nicky Wheatley
Dave and Shirley have shared a rare photo of their daughter

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter
A pub in Nottingham is looking for two families who 'trashed' their venue

Pub owner devastated as families 'trashed venue and left without paying' £330 bill

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her spotty dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Sue Radford has said she gets her kids cleaning at three

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has kids doing chores age three as she reveals strict cleaning routine

Celebrities