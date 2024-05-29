Who won last night's BGT semi final?

29 May 2024, 12:08

The BGT semi-finals are taking part this week
The BGT semi-finals are taking part this week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who won the Britain's Got Talent semi-final and make it through to the finale? Here are all the acts who may be the 2024 BGT winner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent 2024 has been jam-packed with exciting acts hoping to win a cash prize of £250,000 and the chance to star in the Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, 64, Amanda Holden, 53, Alesha Dixon, 45, and Bruno Tonioli, 63, have done all they can to help the contestants, with the public vote now determining who makes it into the grand finale on Sunday the 2nd of June.

But before we crown one of the acts,, they must take part in the BGT semi-finals which will air throughout this week. As the tension grows, many of us have been wondering who has made it to the final.

Who won last night's Britain's Got Talent semi final? Here are the lucky winners revealed.

BGT 2024 is currently underway
BGT 2024 is currently underway. Picture: ITV

Who won last night's BGT semi final?

Yesterday's episode of BGT saw magician Jack Rhodes and skipping group Haribow win the semi final.

These two acts beat out Lady Grenades, Blitzers, Geneviève Coté, Ravi's Dream, Matteo Fraziano and Ace Clvrk to bag a place in the final.

Jack and Haribow will join opera singer Nkululeko Innocent Masuku and Taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe in Sunday's grand finale, where someone will be crowned the Britain's Got Talent 2024 champion.

BGT Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli
BGT Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: ITV

The remaining semi-finalists will compete on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings which will see six more acts win a place in the final.

Fans are also eagerly waiting to see who the wildcard contestant will be as the judges will pick a semi-finalist who didn't win the public vote to go straight into the final.

After performing for one last time, the public vote will determine who is named BGT champion. Previous winners include Viggo Venn, George Sampson, Paul Potts, Diversity and Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix has had to quit her job due to fan

MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix quits job after disgruntled fans target her workplace

Married at First Sight

Fans hope Line of Duty will return

Is Line of Duty coming back? Everything we know about a possible season 7

l

Love Island cast revealed as 2024 series start date confirmed

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? All the details on how to visit Diddly Squat

Lucca Allen impressed Jeremy Clarkson with his recipe for nettle soup, which was sold in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Who is Lucca Allen? Clarkson's Farm star, Rachel Allen's son and racing driver

Andy Cato appears in Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Andy Cato? His age, wife, height, Groove Armada past and net worth revealed

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Love Island start date, time and channel revealed ahead of season 11 premiere

TV & Movies

Buying London dropped on Netflix on the 22nd of May

Is Buying London scripted or real? What we know about the new Netflix series

Netflix

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Bridgerton family are the focus for the main love interests in the series

Which Bridgerton sibling will lead season 4?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards 2024

What happened between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift?

Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to quit TV

Stacey Solomon announces plans to step back from TV in dramatic career move

Jeremy Clarkson in a black shirt and jeans

Inside Jeremy Clarkson's family life including his children and grandchildren

Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024

Will there be a Buying London season 2? Everything we know about the next Netflix series

Trending on Heart

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

Married at First Sight

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed
Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Oli Hamilton is on Buying London

Buying London's Oli Hamilton's age, wife and Instagram revealed

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm?

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

TV & Movies

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies