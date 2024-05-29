Who won last night's BGT semi final?

The BGT semi-finals are taking part this week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who won the Britain's Got Talent semi-final and make it through to the finale? Here are all the acts who may be the 2024 BGT winner.

Britain's Got Talent 2024 has been jam-packed with exciting acts hoping to win a cash prize of £250,000 and the chance to star in the Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, 64, Amanda Holden, 53, Alesha Dixon, 45, and Bruno Tonioli, 63, have done all they can to help the contestants, with the public vote now determining who makes it into the grand finale on Sunday the 2nd of June.

But before we crown one of the acts,, they must take part in the BGT semi-finals which will air throughout this week. As the tension grows, many of us have been wondering who has made it to the final.

Who won last night's Britain's Got Talent semi final? Here are the lucky winners revealed.

BGT 2024 is currently underway. Picture: ITV

Who won last night's BGT semi final?

Yesterday's episode of BGT saw magician Jack Rhodes and skipping group Haribow win the semi final.

These two acts beat out Lady Grenades, Blitzers, Geneviève Coté, Ravi's Dream, Matteo Fraziano and Ace Clvrk to bag a place in the final.

Jack and Haribow will join opera singer Nkululeko Innocent Masuku and Taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe in Sunday's grand finale, where someone will be crowned the Britain's Got Talent 2024 champion.

BGT Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: ITV

The remaining semi-finalists will compete on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings which will see six more acts win a place in the final.

Fans are also eagerly waiting to see who the wildcard contestant will be as the judges will pick a semi-finalist who didn't win the public vote to go straight into the final.

After performing for one last time, the public vote will determine who is named BGT champion. Previous winners include Viggo Venn, George Sampson, Paul Potts, Diversity and Ashleigh and Pudsey.