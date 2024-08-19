Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox? The real reason for his exit revealed

19 August 2024, 20:30

Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023
Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Why did Stephen from Gogglebox leave the show?

Stephen Webb is hoping to find his perfect partner on Celebs Go Dating this year, however before becoming a household name, the 53-year-old began his TV career on Gogglebox.

As one of the original cast members, Stephen was thrust into the spotlight back in 2013 and quickly gained a legion of fans. For 10 years he shared the sofa with a range of guests including his ex-partner Chris Ashby-Steed, his mum Pat Webb and ex-husband Daniel Lustig.

In 2023 Stephen announced he would be leaving Gogglebox, however viewers were keen to learn real reason behind exit.

In a series of interviews ,the former Dancing on Ice contestant has opened about why he decided to quit the show.

Stephen Webb starred on Gogglebox from 2013-2023. Pictured with Daniel Lustig
Stephen Webb starred on Gogglebox from 2013-2023. Pictured with Daniel Lustig. Picture: Channel 4

Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox?

Stephen revealed the real reason he left Gogglebox was because he was becoming bored with his own jokes.

Speaking to The Mirror about his exit, Stephen explained: "I thought, 'I just can't go back, I'm sick of it.'

"I got to the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox. I started feeling like Ken Barlow... there from day one.  I was churning out the same old s***.

"I'd say to the guys, 'Sorry, you'll have heard this 10 times before...' I don't know why they've not cottoned on. When I shoved the doughnut in my mouth and swallowed... I must have done that four times. It made it on every time."

Stephen Webb appeared on Gogglebox alongside his mum Pat Webb
Stephen Webb appeared on Gogglebox alongside his mum Pat Webb. Picture: Channel 4

Announcing his departure from Gogglebox last year, Stephen said in a statement: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

"We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

"We are also thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years."

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig were fan-favourites on Gogglebox
Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig were fan-favourites on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Since then Stephen has gone on to carve out a successful media career, appearing on The Weakest Link and now Celebs Go Dating.

He was scheduled to star on the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice, however was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury.

But it is possible we may see Stephen back on Gogglebox at some point as he told HELLO!: "I'd been on it for ten years and I did start to feel a bit like Ken Barlow. But if they were to do a Christmas special and asked me back, I'd definitely do it."

Stephen Webb also shared the sofa with Chris Ashby-Steed
Stephen Webb also shared the sofa with Chris Ashby-Steed. Picture: Channel 4

The past 12 months have been a year of change for Stephen as he also split from his husband Daniel.

Speaking about his break-up, Stephen revealed that viewers will get to learn more about their relationship on Celebs Go Dating.

He told The Sun: "We touch on it in the series. We both kind of switched off and stopped working at it.

"The longer you leave it, the more it deteriorates to a point where there's no going back. I'm a firm believer in that life is about change and now I'm just looking forward to the next chapter of my life."

Stephen added: "Daniel was in my life for 11 years as a boyfriend and husband and it was amazing time. Now it's time to start a new life and I'm really looking forward to it."

