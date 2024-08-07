UK weather maps show exact date sizzling 31C Iberian heatwave will bake Britain

7 August 2024, 11:37

A plume is headed to the UK this week
A plume is headed to the UK this week. Picture: Netweather/Getty

By Hope Wilson

With another UK heatwave of 2024 set to arrive, parts of the country could see blistering temperatures of 31C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The next 14-day weather forecast is looking red-hot, with maps showing a heatwave may be on its way as an Iberian plume brings temperatures of 31C this August.

Following a thundery and hot start to the month, things are continuing to heat up despite a chilly start to the summer. While the European heatwave rages on, it looks like the warmer temperatures are making their way to the UK next week.

Netweather are predicting that parts of England will experience scorching sunshine on Monday the 12th of August, with temperatures in their mid-20s and low 30Cs.

London is set to see most of the heat, with highs of 31C expected, while northern areas including Newcastle and the Scottish Borders will be chillier with a top temperature of 17C.

Hot weather is expected later this month
Hot weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

This comes as forecasters from WX Charts revealed hot air from Northern France could be making its way to our shores, as highs of 37C plague the country.

These sizzling temperatures are expected to arrive on the 11th of August and will see the UK experience heat in the 20Cs and 30Cs.

Hot weather from Europe is set to make its way to the UK
Hot weather from Europe is set to make its way to the UK. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for Sunday the 11th of August to the 20th of August states: "This period is likely to start with a marked contrast in conditions developing between the northwest and southeast.

"The far northwest will likely remain fairly cool with sunny spells and a few showers, whereas fairly hot (perhaps very hot) conditions could develop across the southeastern half of the UK, with a chance of thunderstorms. In between there will likely be a zone of cloudier conditions that will meander north and south, and there will likely be some heavy pulses of rain running along this.

"Towards the middle of next week more changeable conditions are likely to push eastward from the Atlantic, displacing any hot air away from the UK, with the main focus then being on cooler temperatures, spells or rain and showers, and some unseasonably strong winds."

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England
Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England. Picture: Alamy

However the end of the month is looking less warm, with the Met Office predicting: "Generally a mobile and changeable pattern is favoured through this period, with low pressure located to the northwest of the UK.

"This would see the most unsettled conditions across the north with more frequent cloud, rain and stronger winds here. With the more settled conditions likely towards the south.

"Temperatures overall near or slightly below average are signalled, but short hotter spells remain possible in the south. Into early September, a more slowly evolving pattern is signalled, but confidence is low in this."

