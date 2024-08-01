Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

While Andy Murray and Dan Evans compete against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in their latest Men's Doubles match at the Paris 2024 Games, we take a look inside their sweet bond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andy Murray, 37, and Dan Evans, 34, have become the dream team at the Olympics as they continue to hunt for gold in the Men's Doubles tournament.

Representing Team GB, Dan and Andy are often rivals on the tennis court. However they've put their Wimbledon competitiveness behind them and are working together to dominate the tennis tournament at the Paris Games.

Although Dan has played with Andy's brother Jamie Murray in the past, this is the first time the dynamic duo have competed alongside each other at the Olympics.

Here's a closer look into Andy Murray and Dan sweet friendship as they go for gold.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are competing for Team GB. Picture: Getty

Andy and Dan both began their tennis careers at a young age and have regularly competed against each other as they try to reach their peak tennis potential.

The pair rarely speak about their friendship, however it is clear to fans at home and at the Games, that these two have a strong bond that goes beyond the sport.

When it was announced Andy would be partnering with Dan at the Paris Olympics, the 37-year-old dropped out of the Men's Singles tournament in order to focus on his matches with Dan.

Speaking about his choice, Andy said: "I’ve taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time."

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are Doubles partners. Picture: Getty

It was later revealed that Dan had also made a sacrifice to his career so he could compete in Paris.

Tennis reporter Mario Boccardi disclosed that in order to take part in the Olympics alongside Andy, Dan is set to drop more than 110 ranking spots and will now be ranked outside of the top 170.

Dan's friend Hansel Palmer spoke to the BBC about his Olympic career, stating: "[Evans] is 34 years old, he’s been working hard ever since he was a little boy as a tennis player, a professional player.

"And this is the Olympics - [but] he’s not going to be at the next Olympics, at age 38. It’ll be up-and-coming British stars we’ve got coming through."

Andy Murray and Dan Evans have played at the Davis Cup together. Picture: Getty

After fighting hard to win their first match at the Games, the tennis legends were delighted with the their teammate's performance.

Speaking after their first win at the Games, Dan confessed: "We’re getting close. Really close to doing something pretty special. He [Murray] is amazing to play with and it’s an amazing atmosphere."

Andy was similarly full of praise for Dan, stating: "I certainly couldn't have done that on my own today. We're out there as a team and Evo certainly played a huge part in that.

"He's shown that too, particularly when he's played in Davis Cup and when he's competed for his country before. He helped me big time today and I'm proud of that."