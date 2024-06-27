Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed

27 June 2024, 20:30

Eve is a music legend
Eve is a music legend. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Rapper Eve has a number of iconic songs, but fans are looking to get to know her better. Here is everything you need to know about her age, husband, kids and incredible net worth.

Eve has defied the decades and continues to release a plethora of anthems that have kept us dancing the night away.

From tunes such as 'Who's That Girl?' 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' and 'Rich Girl', and new song 'Satisfaction', Eve is a certified naughties icon in our books.

She's managed to gain some new fans after performing some of her hit songs in the Love Island villa in front of this year's contestants. With this new audience captured, many viewers have been wanting to get to know Eve a bit more.

What are Eve's songs, how old is she, is she an actress, is she married and does she have children?

Eve has performed in venues across the world
Eve has performed in venues across the world. Picture: Getty

What are Eve's songs?

Singer Eve has a vast repetoire of hit tunes which she has released over the years. Some of her biggest songs include:

  • Who's That Girl?
  • Let Me Blow Ya Mind ft Gwen Stefani
  • Tambourine
  • Satisfaction
  • Gangsta Lovin' ft Alesha Keys
  • Rich Girl ft Gwen Stefani

The musician has been dropping songs since the 1990s and has topped the charts across the world. For her achievements Eve has won a Grammy, MTV Video Music Award and a Teen Choice Award to name a few.

How old is Eve?

Eve is 45-years-old and was born on the 10th of November 1978, making her a Scorpio.

The songstress began her career back in 1998 when she was 19-years-old when she appeared on the soundtrack for the comedy film Bulworth.

Eve is a singer and rapper
Eve is a singer and rapper. Picture: Getty

What films has Eve been in?

As well as being a talented musician, Eve has also dipped her toes into the acting world. In 2002 she made her film debut in Barbershop, before going to star in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Woodsman, Whip It and Animal.

She was also a regular co-host on The Talk from 2017-2020, before leaving the show to have a child.

What is Eve's net worth?

Eve's net worth is estimated to be $10 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The talented artist has made her wealth through her music career, acting roles and various TV appearances. Eve has also worked with brands such as Pepsi, Sprite, Tommy Hilfiger and MAC Cosmetics which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.

Eve has a number of hit records. Pictured in 2001
Eve has a number of hit records. Pictured in 2001. Picture: Getty

Who is Eve's husband?

Eve is married to Maximillion Cooper, with the couple tying the knot in 2014. The pair began dating in 2010 with Eve moving to London to be with her beau.

Maximillion is an entrepreneur and is credited with founding the Gumball 3000, a rally car race which has grown in size over the years.

Does Eve have children?

Eve gave birth to her son Wilde in 2022 after getting her fibroids removed following years of infertility.

Speaking about her struggles to conceive, Eve told The Talk: "As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough."

Luckily she and her husband welcomed their baby into the world over a year ago and regularly share updates on his progress on Eve's Instagram account @therealeve.

Eve is also step-mother to four children from Maximillion's previous marriage.

