Holly Willoughby's husband and children: A closer look into their family life

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin have been married since August 2007. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How did Holly Willoughby meet her husband? And how long have they been married for? Here's everything you need to know about her marriage and kids.

Holly Willoughby is moving on from all the drama 2024 brought from her fallout with Phillip Schofield to her her terrifying stalker ideal and those who have been by her side the whole time are her husband and three children.

Set to start fresh in their new home in London this year, the Dancing on Ice presenter and her family, partner Dan Baldwin and kids Harry, Belle and Chester, are looking forward to more positive things.

Starting things off with a brand new series of the ice-skating show, which she presents alongside Stephen Mulhern, we take a closer look at her family life including how she met her successful husband, when they married and what they've said about one another.

Here's everything you need to know about Holly's family unit including her children's ages.

Holly Willoughby shared a sweet tribute to her husband Dan on his birthday on Instagram. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin and how old is he?

A TV producer, Dan has worked in the production business for many years now, even owning his own company, Hungry Bear Media. He has worked on popular TV shows including Ministry of Mayhem, Celebrity Juice, Through the Keyhole and Virtually Famous.

Slightly older than Holly, Dan is around 50 years old. The TV presenter herself will turn 44 this year.

How did Holly Willoughby meet husband Dan and when did they get married?

Holly and Dan met many years ago now when she was presenting Ministry of Mayhem and he was a producer on the TV show. They built up a strong friendship for around six months before they started dating and managed to keep it all a secret before going public eight months later.

Two years later in 2006, Dan and Holly moved into their first London home together when he popped the question while she was taking a bath. Talking about the moment Holly has said: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock.

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you. I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly."

One year later in 2007, they married at St Michael's Church before heading to their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex.

Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid and Dermot O'Leary was part of the groom's party.

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin began dating in 2004. Picture: Getty

What has Holly Willoughby said about husband Dan Baldwin?

The couple are incredibly private about their relationship and always have been but that hasn't stopped Holly from paying a sweet tribute to her husband here and there.

In the past she has celebrated big birthdays and anniversaries with a sweet Instagram post and has also admitted the secret to their happy marriage is "working at it".

The former This Morning presenter has previously said: "Marriage is something we have to work at. You're an idiot if you think you just get married and then you tick along happily ever after for the rest of your life. At the same time, it shouldn't be too difficult, but I do believe tiredness has a lot to answer for.

"I mean obviously I really love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well... I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair."

Who are Holly Willoughby's children and how old are they?

Together, Holly and Dan have three children together, two sons and a daughter. Their first child was Harry, 15, then came along Belle, 12 and then Chester, nine.

Speaking about parenthood, she told Hello!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

