Holly Willoughby facts: Age, height, TV shows and family revealed

12 January 2025, 18:00

Holly Willoughby has become one of the UK's most successful female TV presenters
Holly Willoughby has become one of the UK's most successful female TV presenters. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How much is Holly Willoughby worth? And where does she live? Here's everything you need to know about the TV presenter as she returns to our screens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby is all set to return to our TV screens as presenter of Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern this January 2025.

After stepping back from popular daytime TV show This Morning in 2024 following her fallout with Phillip Schofield and her stalker ordeal, Holly has recently taken sometime for herself and her family before returning to her presenting duties.

With an incredible line up inclining Ferne McCann, TOWIE's Dan Edgar, Traitor's Mollie Pearce and actress Charlie Brooks, it looks set to be a competitive year on the ice.

So as we get ready to watch Holly present Dancing On Ice one more time, here's everything you need to know about the mother from her age, height, TV shows and net worth details. Also, as she buys a new London home we take a closer look at her family including her husband and children.

Holly Willoughby on the red carpet wearing a lilac dress and diamond necklace
Holly Willoughby has one of the biggest net worth's for a TV presenter. Picture: Getty

Who is Holly Willoughby and how old is she?

Holly is one of the UK's most loved TV presenters and has hosted some of the biggest shows including This Morning, Celebrity Juice and even I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! With over 20 years in showbizness, she has gained plenty of celebrity friendships and credibility within the industry.

Holly celebrates her birthday on February 10th and is currently 43 years old. She will turn 44 in 2025.

How tall is Holly Willoughby?

Holly is around 5ft 6inches in height. That makes her 1.7m tall.

Where is Holly Willoughby from and where does she live?

Born in Brighton, Holly now lives in London with her husband and family to be closer to work commitments.

Emma Bunton's pal has recently just bought a new home in the South East in a bid for a fresh start following a kidnap plot against her that was foiled last year.

Holly Willoughby is married to husband Dan Baldwin
Holly Willoughby is married to husband Dan Baldwin. Picture: Getty

Who is Holly Willoughby's husband?

Holly is married to Dan Baldwin who is also in the TV world. He is the co-founder of business Hungry Bear Media and formerly produced Ministry of Mayhem, where he met his wife, and Celebrity Juice.

The couple have been married since 2007 and keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Who are Holly Willoughby's children?

With her husband, she has three children. Her eldest is son Harry, 15, daughter Belle, 12, and son Chester, nine.

What TV shows has Holly Willoughby presented?

As one of the most popular and experienced women on TV, the 43 year old has presented some of the best TV shows. These include:

  • This Morning
  • Celebrity Juice
  • I'm A Celebrity
  • Dancing on Ice
  • You Bet!
  • Celebrity Bear Hunt
  • The Xtra Factor
  • The Voice UK
  • Play to the Whistle

What is Holly Willoughby's business?

Holly has put her name to many projects and deals in the past but Wylde Moon is her passion and full-time business. A lifestyle and guidance brand, it's a concept all about "reconnecting with yourself and the world around you".

What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

It's no surprise to hear Holly has an incredible net worth estimated to be around £12million.

Despite stepping away from her £700,000 a year role on This Morning, her TV deals are still proving lucrative as she is reportedly paid £200,000 to front Dancing on Ice.

She's also achieved £50,000 in book sales and is also said to have signed a seven-figure deal with M&S clothing in the past.

