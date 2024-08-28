Linda Nolan gives devastating health update as cancer treatment stops working

Linda Nolan has opened up about her health difficulties. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Linda Nolan has bravely opened up about her health journey after receiving some heartbreaking cancer news.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linda Nolan, 65, has given a heartbreaking health update, revealing that cancerous tumours in her brain have grown after her treatment stopped working.

The singer spoke to The Mirror about her latest health woes, confessing that she was told by her consultant last week that two tumours at the front and left side of her brain had grown. She also explained that there has been a slight increase in the surrounding smaller cancerous spots.

This comes after the Loose Women favourite discovered her secondary breast cancer had spread to her brain last spring. After undergoing treatment which initially shrunk the tumours, it now appears that this form of treatment is no longer producing the same results.

Linda told the publication: "I sobbed when my consultant first told me. I know so many people are suffering and going through things, but I thought, just for once, could cancer just leave me alone? My heart sank."

Linda Nolan has opened up about her cancer journey. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I had feared something was wrong. My balance has been getting worse and my memory - my sisters have to prompt me when I get lost in the middle of a sentence.

"Maureen came with me to the appointment and my Macmillan Cancer support nurse was in the room, and I could just tell. I asked my consultant straight away: ‘Has it spread?’ When he told me, I immediately asked: ‘What do we do now?’”

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant has been undergoing immunotherapy every three weeks, however she is now looking into a different type of chemotherapy which could help.

Linda Nolan has revealed her treatment is no longer working. Picture: ITV

The treatment will include a drug called Enhertu, which currently isn't available to women on the NHS in England, with Linda revealing: "To be able to try a new drug is amazing, I just wish everyone could have this opportunity.

"To be able to try this is hope - it’s a plan B not everyone is being allowed. To take this drug away from women is to take away their hope."

Speaking about the possibility of losing her hair, Linda stated: "I asked my consultant ‘will I lose my hair again’? and it is a possibility,” she said. “I told him: 'That will be five times I’ve lost my hair!’

"But if it happens, I’ll just shave it again. Thankfully, he is not saying ‘we can’t do anything for you’. We have more places to go. I am ready to try anything. I have done this before and I can do it again."

Linda Nolan has been open about her cancer journey. Picture: Alamy

Linda was first diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2005 and was given the all clear, however she was later diagnosed with a secondary form of the disease in 2017 in her hip and then her liver.

Her sister Coleen has also been going through her own cancer journey, telling the Learning As I Go podcast by Scott Thomas, 35, about her health scare.

The 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' songstress said: "I got skin cancer last year. I had carcinoma on my shoulder which has now gone. And had chemo cream on my shoulder so that burned that off.

"And then I’ve got this tiny bit of dry skin. I’ve been saying for ages, it doesn’t matter how much oil or cream I put on it, it won’t go.

"But doctors said, 'that is pre melanoma, it will turn into skin cancer which is worse that carcinoma.'"