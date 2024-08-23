Martine McCutcheon facts: Age, net worth, children and ex-husband

Martine McCutcheon rose to fame on hit soap EastEnders in the 90s. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is former EastEnders's actress Martine McCutcheon from? What were her best songs? Here's everything you need to know about the singer and TV star as she announces split from husband.

Martine McCutcheon is famous for her roles in hit TV soap EastEnders, popular Christmas movie Love Actually and of course, taking on the charts with top songs including 'This Is My Moment' and 'On The Radio'.

Now, taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star has confirmed she's separated from her husband Jack McManus after 18 years together.

Sharing her personal update on social media, she positively wrote: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority."

Martine McCutcheon has confirmed her split from husband Jack McManus. Picture: Getty

Who is Martine McCutcheon?

Age: 48 (born 14 May 1976)

From: London

Instagram: @martinemccutcheon

Martine McCutcheon rose to fame in the 1990s when she joined a girl band called Milan, but she truly become a household name in 1994 when she appeared on EastEnders as Tiffany Raymond at just 18 years old. She of course went on to become a Mitchell before her tragic car death on New Year's Eve.

Outside of work, she's made headlines for dating Mick Hucknall and Hugh Grant after meeting on set of Love Actually.

Her mum and biological dad separated when she was younger and she then grew up with step father John McCutcheon. Martine tragically lost her younger brother when he was just 31. At the time she said there was "no medical explanation" for his death.

Martine McCutcheon has had a huge career in the charts as well as on TV. Picture: Getty

Who is Martine McCutcheon's ex-husband?

In August 2024, Martine confirmed on Instagram she had split with her husband Jack after 18 years together.

The statement said it was his choice to end the marriage but they remained amicable and focused on their son together.

She wrote at the time: "Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

“Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

"Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time... And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!

“Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx.”

Jack, aged 40, is a singer and song writer. The couple married in 2012, five years after they first started dating.

Martine McCutcheon stars in Love Actually trailer

Who is Martine McCutcheon's son?

Martine has one child with husband Jack who is currently nine years old. Named Rafferty, the actress welcomed her son on the 4th February 2015.

What is Martine McCutcheon's net worth?

Chart success, a stint on one of the country's biggest soaps and a role in one of the most popular Christmas movies has all contributed greatly to Martine's overall net worth of £10million.

Other peak career moments include her role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, her roles in pantomime and guest appearances on Loose Women.

