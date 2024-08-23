Martine McCutcheon's estranged husband Jack McManus breaks silence after shock split

By Hope Wilson

Martine McCutcheon's husband Jack McManus has spoken out after the Love Actually actress announced their break up.

Martine McCutcheon's estranged husband Jack McManus has broken his silence after the ex-EastEnders star announced their split after 12 years of marriage.

The 48-year-old actress shocked fans when she took to Instagram on Thursday the 22nd of August to reveal she and her partner of 18 years had parted ways, with the mother-of-one hinting that her husband was the one who made the decision to separate.

Whilst Martine holidays in Marbella with the couple's nine-year-old son Rafferty, her ex is currently staying at their £1.5million house in Surrey.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Jack, 40, discussed his marriage breakdown, telling the publication: "There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this."

This comes after Martine disclosed their split in a lengthy Instagram Story which stated: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision."

She continued: "We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.

"We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives...

"Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy."

Martine added: "Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

"Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time... And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!

"Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx"

Jack's aunt has also opened up regarding the couple's split, and when asked by Mail Online why they chose to separate, she revealed: "I really can't say. Jack's mum is over there with him now. I am looking after the dog.

"It's been hard. There's been a lot going on. My sister just lost her husband as well. It was very sudden. It was announced two months ago now."

Martine and Jack tied the knot in Lake Como in 2012, before welcoming their son Rafferty in 2015.

The pair appeared to have a close relationship, with Martine sharing an adoring Instagram post on Jack's birthday earlier this month.

Martine penned: "Darling Jack, Happy 40th Birthday Darling. I know it’s a weird one and bittersweet as you have lost your Darling Dad, Mick and he was your best friend… 🥹

"It’s so hard to see you miss someone so much, but you know when I lost my brother that I understand your grief and pain - And I also know that in time, You will value the gift of even having him be such a major role in your life and that he will be with you always.

"Nothing will ever take that away… You will appreciate the gift of life and those you love even more! I know Mick was and is SO proud of you! It’s been a tough time for a long time but Mick has passed on to you, the resilience, strength and grace that you will need to not just survive but thrive in your life."

She continued: "I have no doubt you will show him that you took it all on board. I think you show your children how to “Do life” not so much by what you say but by what you actually do and act through the good, bad and all that’s in between and I know that Rafferty is source of strength and comfort to you and is so excited to have you be his guide and make magical memories together!

"You are so very loved Jack. And as your Dad would say, acknowledge and respect your feelings, let yourself truly feel and reflect on what you don’t have but don’t dwell on it for too long either, as it can swallow you whole when you are low. Look for the good in life and in people… Gratitude is the attitude. One step at a time darling. You know I love you unconditionally and I just wish I could make it all better! 😢

"But you, like your dad, have touched so many hearts with your love and kindness. You make life better for so many. You have lived, laughed and loved, travelled the world writing songs and performing to tens of thousands & have had the gift of making a career out of what you love and what you are so talented at.

"You are only just 40 and have already achieved so many dreams! Most of all YOU now have the love to pass on to your greatest achievement and gift in life , our boy. 💙 I hope you feel the love around you today and know, that despite it all, you have the most amazing and rewarding next chapter coming your way! Now, deep breath, let’s have some fun with our boy! 💋"