Michael Mosley cause of death: How did the TV doctor die?

How did beloved TV doctor Michael Mosley die as his body is discovered on the island of Symi? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

How did Dr Michael Mosley die while walking on the Greek island of Symi? Everything we know about cause of death as post-mortem results are published.

Michael Mosley, 67, was found dead on Sunday morning after going missing on the island of Symi days before while on holiday with his wife, Clare Bailey, and friends.

The TV doctor's wife Clare later confirmed the body was that of her deceased husband as she paid tribute to the father of their four children, calling him her "wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband."

Michael's body was removed from the rocky terrain where he was found and transported to Rhodes where a post mortem took place to confirm the star's cause of death, a process which was reportedly completed earlier today.

The post-mortem confirms no signs of foul play and has been able place the time of Michael's death around two and a half hours after he left the beach for his walk.

Here's what we know so far about Michael Mosley's cause of death as the post-mortem details are published.

TV Doctor Michael Mosley was confirmed dead on Sunday after his body was discovered on a rocky terrain on the Greek island of Symi. Picture: Alamy

Michael Mosley cause of death

The results of Michael Mosley's post-mortem in Rhodes reveals that the TV doctor died of natural causes.

Konstantia Dimoglidou, a police spokesperson, told the BBC that the initial post-mortem "found no injuries on his body" that could have caused his death.

The post-mortem also found that Michael has died at 4PM on Wednesday, the same day he went missing. This is two-and-a-half hours after he left the beach for his walk at 1:30PM.

This news comes after CCTV footage supposedly emerged which shows Michael falling close to where his body was discovered.

According to reports, the clip was taken on the CCTV of a local beach bar at Agia Marina and shows him walking down a ragged incline adjacent to a fence before he disappeared from the cameras.

Locals helped with the search and rescue operation in Symi after Michael was reported missing. Picture: Alamy

Where was Michael Mosley found? Who found Michael's body?

Michael Mosley was discovered by a local bar manager, Antonios, who spotted the TV doctor's body while taking a boat out on Agia Marina beach to film the search and rescue teams.

Antonios has described how he saw something on the rocks, but that he could not get close enough to confirm whether it was a body or not. Later, when he came back to shore, he looked back over the footage he had taken and - after zooming in closer - could see it was the body of missing man Michael Mosley.

He emotionally told Sky News: "I'm very sorry for the family, I'm sorry I was the one who found him. I wish we had better news."

The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley was discovered just off the Agia Marina in Symi by a local bar manager. Picture: Alamy

When did Michael Mosley go missing?

The news that Michael Mosley was missing broke on Thursday after his agent confirmed that a post on a local Facebook group appealing for information about the TV doctor was correct.

On the same day, search and rescue teams were deployed from Athens to find Michael, with locals on the island of Symi also helping in the search.

It was revealed that Michael had left his wife and their friends on a beach at 1:30pm on the Wednesday for a walk and had failed to return home. A couple of days later, CCTV footage of Michael surfaced, showing him walking past a cafe in the town of Pedi at 1:50pm.

Michael Mosley's wife Dr Clare Bailey reported her husband missing after he failed to return from his walk. Picture: Shutterstock

What has Michael Mosley's wife and children said about his death?

A few hours after the body of Michael Mosley was discovered on the Greek island, his wife Clare Bailey released a statement which read: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

“We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked.

“We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”

Michael and Clare's four children; Alex, Dan, Jack and Kate, are yet to publicly speak about their father's death.