Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is Michael Parkinson's wife and children and what have they said about his death?

Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, leaving behind his beloved wife Mary, their three children and eight grandchildren.

While the legendary TV broadcaster was known by millions across the world, he was also a devoted family man.

He first met his wife in 1956 and went on to welcome three sons with her.

From his wife to his children, here's a look inside his family life:

Michael Parkinson pictured with his wife Mary in 1983. Picture: Getty

Who is Michael Parkinson's wife?

Michael Parkinson's wife is Mary Anne Parkinson, a British journalist and TV presenter.

She was born on 16th July 1936 in Doncaster and is best known for presenting Good Afternoon in the 1970s.

Michael and Mary got married in 1959.

The couple first met on the top deck of a bus in Doncaster in 1959, with Mary joining him when he had his first interview at The Guardian.

The couple retired in Berkshire.

In 2020, Michael opened up about his alcohol abuse and how his wife helped him, stating: "I might remember it as being the thing that stopped me, was Mary my wife."

Sir Michael Parkinson is pictured with his wife Mary after receiving his Honour of Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, 2008. Picture: Getty

Does Michael Parkinson have children?

Michael and Mary have three children together.

They have three sons; Michael Parkinson Jr, born in 1960, Nicholas Parkinson, born in 1964, and Andrew Parkinson, born in 1967.

The couple have eight grandchildren.

Michael Parkinson pictured at Heathrow airport with his wife Mary and their three children Michael, Nicholas and Andrew, 1981. Picture: Getty

What has Michael Parkinson's family said about his death?

Michael Parkinson's family released a statement following his death.

It reads: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

