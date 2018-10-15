Michael Bublè to 'retire' from music following son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Bublé has revealed he will potentially quit music following son's cancer battle. Picture: IG/Michael Buble

Michael Bublè's emotional "last interview" comes after he put his career on hold to care for his son, who is now in remission.

Michael Bublé will turn his back on music to care for his son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

The Haven't Met You Yet singer – who recently welcomed a daughter – said he no longer had a desire for fame and would be stepping away from the limelight after releasing what may be his final album.

Speaking to the the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine he said: "My whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying.

"And I've never lost control of my emotions in public."

Michael Buble has admitted his outlook on life has changed. Picture: Getty

Bublè, who is married to Argentinan model Luisana Lopilato, also claimed his son's cancer diagnosis has helped him to realise how obsessed he had become with his own career and the time out will enable him to fucs on what's important.

Michale Bublé has won four grammy's and sold over 75 million record worldwide, he is set to release his new album Love next month.