Is Alison Hammond married? And who are her kids?

Find out about Alison Hammond former relationships and her son, Aiden...

The nation’s favourite baking show is back to cheer us all up during these tough times - and on Tuesday Alison Hammond will be starring on The Great British Bake Off.

This Morning host Alison is joining the likes of James Blunt, Joe Sugg and Alex Jones in the tent this week to raise money for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

But how much do we know about Alison’s past relationships and does she have any children? Find out everything…

Is Alison Hammond married?

Alison Hammond is not married. The TV star previously ‘married’ Dwayne The Rock Johnson in a fake ceremony on TV back in 2018, before joking they had to get divorced when he wed real-life wife Lauren Hashian.

Before this, Alison was married to Manchester born cab driver Noureddine Boufaied who she had 13-year-old son Aiden with.

Alison also dated security guard Jamie back in 2014 after they met online.

A source told The Sun at the time: "They went out on a couple of dates and really hit it off. He’s a security guard, which suits Alison fine. She may be a celebrity, but she’s incredibly down to earth and doesn’t have any airs or graces."

Alison Hammond and Ben Kusi on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4

In 2017, Alison went on to tell OK! Magazine that the relationship was over, explaining: "We split up. It's the worst news ever. It was really recent and I'm a bit gutted about it.

"You never know, we might get back together, but I'm not feeling it at the minute. I don't think I want anyone else now, I feel really sad.”

Alison recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating where she was seen getting close with actor Ben Kusi.

Whilst the star hasn’t confirmed if she’s in a relationship with Ben, photos have emerged of the pair smiling and holding hands.

Who are Alison Hammond’s kids?

Alison Hammond is mum to 13-year-old Aiden, although she likes to keep her family life out of the spotlight.

Speaking to The Sun in 2018 about whether or not she would star in a reality show again, she spoke about being a single parent.

"I have a 12-year-old son at school, and he's at a very impressionable age,” he said.

"For his sake, I don't think it's fair for me to go on Big Brother, because I'd probably trip myself up now. I'm older and wiser now, I was 27 when I went in there and don't take no flack no more. I know he wouldn't want me to do it. There aren't any reality shows I'm doing.

"I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12 year old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance.”

