Antiques Roadshow guest stunned over valuation of Queen Victoria's underwear

8 August 2023, 11:02

The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's undergarments
The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's undergarments. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Antiques Roadshow guest couldn't believe the pants were worth thousands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left stunned after they discovered the valuation of a pair of Queen Victoria's underwear.

During the episode, filmed at Wollaton Hall in Nottingham, one participant brought along a pair of bloomers and a nightdress that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

The gentleman told expert Hilary Kay that he had inherited the garments from his late aunt who was a lady in waiting to Queen Victoria's daughter Louise.

Each item was embroidered with 'VR' which expert Hilary explained indicates the clothing belonged to a royal.

The guest brought along a number of items that once belonged to Queen Victoria
The guest brought along a number of items that once belonged to Queen Victoria. Picture: BBC

Hilary then asked the guest how much he thought the items might be worth, to which he replied he didn't know.

The expert then stated: "I know that the market is strong and I would certainly say something above £15,000."

This led to gasps from the audience and left the gentleman speechless.

The embroidered VR suggests the clothing was owned by a royal
The embroidered VR suggests the clothing was owned by a royal. Picture: BBC

After gathering his thoughts, the guest replied: "Right, that’s a lot of money, worth hanging onto then. Very good.

"I’m amazed that there is such interest – that people want to pay so much money for this sort of item.

"I think we need now to make sure they’re looked after safely and perhaps better than just being put in a box."

The guest was shocked at the valuation
The guest was shocked at the valuation. Picture: BBC

Earlier this year another item once belonging to Queen Victoria made its way on to Antiques Roadshow.

During a special episode to mark King Charles III's Coronation, a woman brought along a bracelet she found on the street, little did she know this was once owned by Queen Victoria.

The lady explained: "I literally found it in the street. I have had it for over 20 years.

"I was pushing my daughter in her buggy and I took it to my local police station, I handed it in and they said you know if it's not claimed in three months it's yours."

The bracelet belonged to Queen Victoria
The bracelet belonged to Queen Victoria. Picture: BBC

The guest went on to say that the bracelet went unclaimed and she was allowed to keep the item.

The expert then revealed the bracelet's secret history: "The fact is, this is an amazing piece of jewellery and it would have originally belonged to Queen Victoria herself.

"She was renowned for giving out presents to people that she really cared about and who were very important to her and consequently we have this amazing piece."

The expert gave the bracelet a valuation of between £4,000 to £6,000.

