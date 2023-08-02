Anton Du Beke wife: Who is Hannah Summers and do they have children?

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summer wed in 2017 and are parents to twins George and Henrietta.

Anton Du Beke, 57, will open up about his childhood, his wife and twins, and his dance career in Kate Garraway's Life Stories this week.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge will be joined in the studio during the interview by his wife, Hannah Summers, who he has been married to for six years.

Together, the couple have twins - a boy and a girl - who they welcomed in 2017, six years after they first met.

From meeting Hannah, to getting married and starting a family, here's everything you need to know about Anton Du Beke's wife and children.

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers pictured together in 2017. Picture: Instagram/Anton Du Beke

Who is Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah Summers?

Anton Du Beke's wife is Hannah Summers.

She is a 46-year-old businesswoman and the Chief Marketing Officer at AdaptiveMobile.

Hannah attended the University of Bristol and graduated with a degree in English Literature.

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers attend The Dream Ball, 2016. Picture: Getty

When did Anton Du Beke and his wife meet and when did they get married?

Anton Du Beke and Hannah Summers first met in 2011 at a gold club.

Speaking in an interview with HELLO! in 2022, Anton said that he knew almost immediately that he loved her.

The pair wed quietly in 2017, shortly after welcoming their twins.

Anton Du Beke shares a picture golfing with his twins, George and Henrietta. Picture: Instagram/Anton Du Beke

Does Anton Du Beke have children?

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers have two children; a boy and a girl who are twins.

The couple tried to conceive for many years before turning to IVF, which proved successful.

On 30th March 2017, Hannah gave birth to twins they called George and Henrietta.

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers turned to IVF to fulfil their dreams of having a family. Picture: Instagram/Anton Du Beke

Speaking last year about watching his wife become a mother, Anton said: "[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children.

"I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all.

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me – because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I'm thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

