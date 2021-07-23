Are Emma and Bennett from Sexy Beasts still together?

Are Sexy Beasts couple Emma and Bennett still together? Picture: Netflix

Emma and Bennett got together in episode one of Netflix's Sexy Beasts - but are they still together? Here's where they are now...

Sexy Beasts is a wild new dating show that sees singles get to know each other while made up in prosthetics.

The daters are therefore dressed up as characters like leopards, beavers and aliens - and don't get to see what each other looks like until the end of the process.

The first dater was Emma, who was made up as 'Demon' for her date.

She ended up getting together with Bennett, who was disguised as 'Mandrill'.

Emma was the first dater of the series. Picture: Netflix

The couple seemed to be really into each other after their big reveal, and many viewers have been wondering whether their romance went the distance.

Here's what we know...

Emma and Bennett got close on episode one of Sexy Beasts. Picture: Netflix

Are Emma and Bennett still together?

We don't yet know whether Emma and Bennett are still together, as neither party has confirmed either way.

They don't seem to follow each other on Instagram, however, indicating that they may have gone their separate ways.

It could well be the case that they are waiting until the show has been up for a few days before confirming, so watch this space...

Emma recently posted about her time on Sexy Beasts on Instagram, but didn't make any mention of Bennett.

She wrote: "So thankful for this incredible experience! Thank you to the wonderful @netflix team, to my super talented makeup artists @marina_altomare @malwina_suwinska for transforming me into #EmmatheDemon!"

How can I watch Sexy Beasts on Netflix?

Sexy Beasts is available to stream on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for Sexy Beasts?

There is! You can watch the trailer below: