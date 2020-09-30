Bake Off fans divided over 'shocking' biscuit week elimination

GBBO week two: fans were left furious after Mak was eliminated from the competition.

Bake Off viewers were divided at last night's result, with many claiming the judges shouldn't have sent the eliminated baker home.

The second instalment of the Channel 4 show aired last night, and it was 'biscuit week' in the tent.

The eventful episode saw Dave Friday win star baker and Lottie Bedlow receive the coveted "Hollywood handshake" from Paul Hollywood

Mak was eliminated in biscuit week. Picture: Channel 4

After all the challenges were completed, Paul and fellow judge Prue Leith opted to send Makbul Patel home after failing to be impressed by his Indian Chai tea service made of biscuit, with Paul branding it "flat and clumsy".

The result angered some viewers, with some claiming that Rowan Williams - who had underperformed in both episodes - should have gone instead.

Many viewers think the judges made the wrong decision. Picture: Channel 4

Prue and Paul did say that it was between the Mak and Rowan, but opted to send Mak home instead.

Many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, with one writing: "Pffff wrong baker goes again... Rowan should have gone last week, the only reason they're keeping him in is cos he's a "character". Pah."

Rowan remains in the competition. Picture: Channel 4

Another added: "can’t believe mak had to leave instead of rowan despite doing such a solid job in the technical... hmm... just admit you’re basing that decision solely on entertainment value & goI can't get my head around how they decided mak was the worst baker? did they forget about rowan or?? i love the guy but he was deffo worse".

A third wrote: "Shocking absolutely shocking! I thought the show was about baking capabilities not about personality. I feel sorry for both contestants Mak because he was robbed and Rowan because he knows he shouldn't of got through."

However, many Bake Off fans were delighted with the result, with one writing: "cannot express my joy for the fact that rowan is through for another week he’s the nations sweetheart".

