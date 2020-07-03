When was Celebrity Masterchef 2020 filmed?

3 July 2020, 08:32

Celebrity Masterchef is back with a new series
Celebrity Masterchef is back with a new series. Picture: BBC

Is Celebrity Masterchef a repeat and why are they not following social distancing? Find out everything...

Celebrity Masterchef is back on BBC One for its 15th series.

This means 20 new celebrities will be stepping into the infamous kitchen in the hopes of lifting the coveted trophy.

The likes of Pete Wicks, Myles Stephenson, Judy Murray and Crissy Rock will all be donning their aprons and hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

But while we’re already enjoying the cookery drama, many viewers have been questioning when the show was filmed, and why the contestants are seemingly not adhering to social distancing rules.

Well, here’s everything you need to know…

Celebrity Masterchef is back for a 15th series
Celebrity Masterchef is back for a 15th series. Picture: BBC

When was Celebrity Masterchef 2020 filmed?

Celebrity MasterChef was filmed at the beginning of the year, before the coronavirus pandemic.

This means the stars do not have to adhere to any guidelines set out by the government during the pandemic and the format is the same as every other year.

Read More: Celebrity Masterchef 2020 full line up - including Myles Stevenson and Judy Murray

Is Celebrity Masterchef a repeat?

The series of Celebrity Masterchef airing on BBC One at the moment, is not a repeat but it was filmed months ago.

Among the stars is tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak Su’s Myles Stephenson and television presenter Gethin Jones.

The Celebrity Masterchef contestants
The Celebrity Masterchef contestants. Picture: BBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz is also in the line up, as well as presenter Dominic Littlewood and comedy actresses Crissy Rock.

Felicity Montagu is also competing, along with rapper and singer Lady Leshurr, The Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner and TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

Loose Women panellist Judi Love is also joined by actors Shyko Amos and Phil Daniels, as well as the show’s first ever blind contestant Amar Latif.

Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, football legend John Barnes and Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent finish off the line up.

Now Read: Naked Attraction 'given approval to resume filming' in line with social distancing

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Josh and Amelia made it to the final of Love Island

Love Island Australia: Are Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer still together now?
Martin Lewis sparks concern he has coronavirus as he reveals he's 'nauseous and weak'

Martin Lewis sparks concern he has coronavirus as he reveals he's 'nauseous and weak'
Is Casa Amor a part of Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia: Is there a Casa Amor on season one?

See the full Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line up

Celebrity Masterchef 2020 full line up - including Myles Stevenson and Judy Murray
The two separate interviews, one on BBC News and the other on Sky News, were hilariously interrupted by the mischievous children – one looking to redecorate a room and the other asking for biscuits.

Toddlers crash parents' live news interviews demanding biscuits and asking presenter's name

Trending on Heart

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed - including Bella, Poppy and Simba

Lifestyle

Working out your dog's age has always been simple... or so we thought

Expert claims we've been calculating 'dog years' incorrectly as new chart 'reveals their true age'

Lifestyle

Don't miss this chance to say a happy birthday to our brilliant NHS

Happy 72nd birthday NHS! Join Heart for a very special clap on Sunday afternoon

Lifestyle

Are any of these items hiding in your loft?

Your old Harry Potter books and rare beanie babies could be worth £400k

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Greg Rutherford

Who is Greg Rutherford? Age, girlfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Lilly-Sue is the spitting image of her mum Kerry

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue, 17, shocks fans with striking resemblance to her mum