Celebrity Masterchef is back on BBC One for its 15th series.

This means 20 new celebrities will be stepping into the infamous kitchen in the hopes of lifting the coveted trophy.

The likes of Pete Wicks, Myles Stephenson, Judy Murray and Crissy Rock will all be donning their aprons and hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

But while we’re already enjoying the cookery drama, many viewers have been questioning when the show was filmed, and why the contestants are seemingly not adhering to social distancing rules.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for a 15th series. Picture: BBC

When was Celebrity Masterchef 2020 filmed?

Celebrity MasterChef was filmed at the beginning of the year, before the coronavirus pandemic.

This means the stars do not have to adhere to any guidelines set out by the government during the pandemic and the format is the same as every other year.

Is Celebrity Masterchef a repeat?

The series of Celebrity Masterchef airing on BBC One at the moment, is not a repeat but it was filmed months ago.

Among the stars is tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak Su’s Myles Stephenson and television presenter Gethin Jones.

The Celebrity Masterchef contestants. Picture: BBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz is also in the line up, as well as presenter Dominic Littlewood and comedy actresses Crissy Rock.

Felicity Montagu is also competing, along with rapper and singer Lady Leshurr, The Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner and TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

Loose Women panellist Judi Love is also joined by actors Shyko Amos and Phil Daniels, as well as the show’s first ever blind contestant Amar Latif.

Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, football legend John Barnes and Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent finish off the line up.

