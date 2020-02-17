Channel 4 is looking for Britain's worst shopaholics for a brand new TV show

Those who are addicted to spending their cash could be in luck as a new Channel 4 show in on the lookout for people to help out.

If you're constantly spending all your money on ASOS' new in range, buying pointless stuff on Amazon Prime or unnecessarily blowing the cash on bits from IKEA, you might have a bit of a spending problem.

Those who cannot resist a shopping spree could be in luck as Channel 4 are looking for people to take part in a brand new TV show which helps those with excessive spending habits.

The TV channel has revealed that their new Supershoppers programme will aim to help people kick their shopping addiction to the curb along with teaching them some valuable money saving tips and hopefully transforming their lifestyles.

The advert for Supershoppers reads: "Are you and your family addicted to online shopping?

"Do you make several online orders a week?

"Do you worry your family’s internet spending is out of control and would you like tips on how to save money online?

"If so we'd love to hear from you. Please contact us ASAP if you’d like to apply to take part.”

The show could be a saving grace for those who feel like their shopping habits are beginning to affect their lifestyles.

Producers at Firecrest Films, the ones behind Supershoppers, have said that they “would particularly love to hear from families who love online shopping for everything from electronics to toys to household goods”.

The show appears set to air another season and will include money-saving hacks with buying from some of Britain's top brands and retailers.

If you're up for taking part, you can click here to get your application in.