When is the new Charles Manson movie 'Charlie Says' released and who's in the cast with Matt Smith?

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family's conviction of actress Sharon Tate's murder. Picture: Getty

Directed by American Psycho's Mary Harron, Charlie Says focuses on the Manson Family cult and their enigmatic leader, Charles Manson.

In the mid-60s, American cult leader and serial killer Charles Manson accumulated a following of around 100 people, referred to as the "Manson Family".

A series of heinous murders were committed by his followers under his behest.

Now, the evil mastermind is being depicted in a new movie starring The Crown's Matt Smith, that aims to shed some light on the horrific events that took place over 50 years ago - including pregnant actress Sharon Tate's murder.

Here's what we know about the film so far:

When is Charlie Says released?

The first trailer for Charlie Says dropped on the 13th March.

It's scheduled to be released in the UK on 10th May, 2019.

There have been several films out this year that look into the crimes of Manson and his cult, including The Haunting of Sharon Tate with Hilary Duff, and Tarantino's upcoming film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The Crown's Matt Smith is taking on the role of serial killer Charles Manson. Picture: IFC Films

Who's in the cast with Matt Smith?

Matt Smith, best known for playing the Time Lord in Doctor Who and Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, will be heading up the cast as Charles Manson.

Actress Hannah Murray, of Skins and Game of Thrones fame, is to play Leslie Van Houten, and Sharon Tate will be played by Grace Van Dien.

Other cast members include Suki Waterhouse, Merritt Wever, Chace Crawford and Marianne Rendon.

How many people did the Manson Family kill?

In total, the Manson Family killed nine people, including actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child.

Victims of Charles Manson's crimes also include Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

Actress Sharon Tate was pregnant at the time the Manson Family murdered her at her California home. Picture: Getty

Who was Sharon Tate?

Sharon Tate was a famous Hollywood actress who had starred in Valley of the Dolls (1967), Twelve Plus One (1969), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) and more.

The blonde beauty was also married to director Roman Polanski and was pregnant with their first child when she was brutally murdered by the Manson clan.

With just two week to go until the birth of her baby, and Polanski out of town, Tate's housekeeper Winifred Chapman discovered the star had been killed. Winifred first saw Steven Parent shot dead in his car in the driveway, before she saw Tate's and Jay Sebring's bodies tied together in the living room of Tate's California home.

There were two other victims, Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski, were found on the front lawn and had been stabbed to death.

Tate's body had been stabbed a total of sixteen times.

Charles Manson died aged 83. Picture: Getty

When did Charles Manson die?

Charles Manson was found guilty of seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder on 22nd April, 1971.

He was sentenced to death, but in fact died aged 83 of cardiac arrest, which resulted in respiratory failure and colon cancer on 19th November, 2017.