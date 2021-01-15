Dancing On Ice accident: What happened to Graham Bell's partner Yebin Mok?

15 January 2021, 14:14

What happened to Graham Bell's partner Yebin Mok?
What happened to Graham Bell's partner Yebin Mok? Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened to professional Dancing On Ice star Yebin Mok and is she returning this series?

Dancing On Ice had to undergo some last minute schedule changes this week after Graham Bell's professional partner was involved in a 'freak accident' that left her with a laceration in her leg.

Instead of skating in the first live show, Olympic skier Graham will now perform in the second week with Karina Mantra, who is standing in for Yebin.

READ MORE: Joe-Warren Plant says it's 'important' to have chemistry with Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer

Rufus Hound and his partner Robin will now be performing in the first live shows on Sunday instead.

What happened to Graham Bell's partner Yebin Mok?

Yebin was involved in a freak accident this past week during rehearsals for Dancing On Ice.

The accident resulted in Yebin injuring her leg, sustaining a nasty stab wound from an ice blade.

She was seen to immediately by medical professionals before being taken to hospital.

Is Yebin out of this series of Dancing On Ice?

Yebin hopes to return to skating with her partner Graham in the next coming weeks after healing from the injury.

However, it is expected she will be off the ice for several weeks.

For now, Graham will skate with Karina Mantra.

READ MORE: Rebekah Vardy put Dancing On Ice partner in hospital after slicing his face with skate

