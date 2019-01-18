Jane Danson husband: Who is Robert Beck? Dancing On Ice contestant and Coronation Street actress’ relationship details from meeting to marrying
18 January 2019, 16:40
Who is Jane Danson’s husband? Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street star’s romance with husband Robert Beck.
Jane Danson, famous for playing Leanne Battersy in Coronation Street, is currently a contestant on Dancing On Ice.
The soap actress is currently partnered with Sylvain Longchambon, who is married to Samia Ghadie.
But who is Jane, 40, married to? Here’s everything you need to know about Jane’s husband and their family.
Who is Jane Danson’s husband?
Jane is married to Robert Beck.
Robert, 50, is also an actor and has starred in Doctors, The Bill, Judge John Deed, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks throughout his career.
When did Jane meet Robert and when did they marry?
Jane and Robert met at the 1999 Soap Awards.
The couple have been together since and married in 2005.
Jane and Robert had a quiet ceremony at a country hotel.
Do they have any children?
Robert and Jane have two sons together; Harry and Sam.