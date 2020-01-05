Who is Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia Millarini?

Lucrezia Millarini will bring a touch of glamour to the ice. Picture: Getty

The journalist and news presenter has traded the anchor’s seat for the ice rink – but how far will she go in the 2020 contest?

Who is Lucrezia Millarini?

ITV news reporter Lucrezia Millarini, 43, has signed up for the latest series of ITV's Dancing On Ice 2020.

Originally from London, Lucrezia had planned to have a career in the legal profession and went on to study law at the University of Bristol and trained to become a barrister. However, she changed her focus to journalism, and landed her first break at a local radio station in Oxford before joining ITN’s news team.

Her first role at ITV News London was Entertainment Correspondent, where she interviewed Hollywood A-listers including Rihanna and Tom Cruise.

She then went on to head up a number of news programmes on ITV, including ITV News London, ITV Lunchtime News and ITV Weekend News and is a regular presenter for the 6pm programme.

What has she said so far about the Dancing On Ice show?

After being announced as taking part in the 2020 skating competition, she said:

“I’m super excited to be joining the line-up for DOI! I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!”

Since then, she has posted regular updates on her social media channels which have showcased the progress she's making and how she's finding the process so far.

Who is her skating partner?

She's skating with Brendyn Hatfield. Here is everything you need to know about the professional skater.

READ MORE: For all the latest Dancing On Ice 2020 news, click here.

How can I follow her progress in the competition?

She has been posting regular updates on her social media channels.

You can follow her on Twitter on: @lucrezianews and Instagram on: @lucreziaitv