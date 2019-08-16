Davina McCall forced to step in during ‘aggressive’ This Morning row over online shaming

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning presenter Davina McCall had to intervene after a row over online shaming with Luisa Zissman got out of hand.

Things got very heated on This Morning today when hosts Davina McCall and Rochelle Humes were forced to step in during a debate over online shaming.

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman appeared on the show to talk about a recent video she shared on social media which showed an air stewardess who she secretly filmed on her flight.

In the clip, the flight attendant can be seen telling parents that their child isn’t allowed to stand on the seats, with Luisa blasting her as ‘rude’ and claiming she’d even threatened to fine them.

Opening up about the incident, she said: "I just was honestly flabbergasted at her manner. She kept going on the tannoy, threatening to fine people."

Luisa filmed an easyJet flight attendant. Picture: Instagram

Read More: Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as grieving Ruth Langsford leaves This Morning studio

But arguing that Luisa never should have filmed the stewardess, Liz Brewer got very passionate about the subject and blasted the star for “causing a huge amount of damage” with her viral video.

She said: “First of all, when you buy a ticket on an aeroplane, you’re actually agreeing to their terms.

“You actually have no right to criticise an aeroplane hostess for doing her job.

“You’re not just defaming the air hostess…you’re actually causing a huge amount of damage to the airline.”

Read More: Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss secrets revealed after This Morning star sheds the pounds

Liz Brewer was described as 'aggresive'. Picture: ITV

Things then got out of hand when the two women began speaking over the top of each other, with Luisa telling Liz: “Your manner’s aggressive now.”

Davina and co-host Rochelle Humes then stepped in to calm things down, with Davina saying: “Just let Liz finish what she’s saying”.

And it seems as though viewers were divided over the row, with one writing on Twitter: “The lady on the flight could of handled it better but Luisa (as lovely as she is ) was wrong to put that all over social media it wasn’t her right to do this.”

Another disagreed: “Luisa is bang on! You can’t speak to customers like that regardless if your wrong or right #ThisMorning”

While a third added: “Luisa is right to have filmed! As an ex flight attendant. I was disgusted to see such poor and rude manner by the crew member!”

I'm A Celeb presenters Holly and Dec reunited on holiday. Picture: Instagram

Davina stood in as This Morning presenter today while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby continue to enjoy their summer holiday.

And it looks like the hosting duo are having a great time in Portugal as they were even joined by good friend Declan Donnelly this week.