Today’s This Morning has been CANCELLED... here’s why Monday’s ITV daytime show has been pulled off air

This Morning won't be on today for the second time in a week. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The popular daytime show won't be on today and fans have been left fuming.

This Morning won't be on this Monday, and viewers have been left disappointed as this is the second time it's been cancelled in the space of a week.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford were nowhere to be seen on what would've been Friday's episode of the show, and it's all down to the Rugby World Cup.

Phil and Holly won't be gracing our screens today because of the World Cup. Picture: ITV

However, the cancellation is only temporary and there's no need to panic as the show will return back to normal as of tomorrow.

The huge sporting event kicked off last week and will be running for a whopping seven weeks, with the final on November 2nd, taking place in Japan.

The games are being aired across the times This Morning would normally run, with today's programme kicking off at 10:25 and ending at 1.30pm.

This means that not only will Holly and Phil not be appearing on our screens but we'll actually be missing Loose Women too, as the panel normally have a natter between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to rant about the show's cancellation and they are not happy, with one fuming: "I'm pretty upset that This Morning has been cancelled... reminds me that #RWC2019 coverage is on sodding ITV.."

We didn't see Eamonn and Ruth last Friday either for the same reason. Picture: ITV

Another added: "All the #thismorning tweets about it being cancelled today, hate to break it that its gonna happen for the next few weeks....."

With the games running from now until November, it's looking likely that a few more episodes of the show won't be on, but none have been confirmed as of yet.

England vs USA is set to air at 11:45am this Thursday, as well as Wales vs Fiji at 10:45am on October 9th.

Ireland will take on Samoa at 11:45am on October 12th as well as Scotland vs Japan at 11:45am on October 13th.